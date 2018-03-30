GlassesUSA.com Joins Sustainability Movement With Launch Of Moss Glasses

TrueGreen™ Moss Glasses were created using the latest in bio-receptive technology and feature bio-fiber, bark, and concreate materials, while a unique system of tubes helps water travel through the frames. Once water reaches the surface, the lab-grown enzymes assist in the photosynthesis process, allowing moss to grow within 48 hours. After 10 days, the glasses will be completely covered in green, giving way to an earthy, chic look that benefits the planet.

"At GlassesUSA.com, we are committed to offering our clients the widest selection of products for their eyewear needs. Lately, we have received many inquiries about recyclable frames and wanted to deliver a solution that lived up to consumers' expectations of our product," says GlassesUSA.com spokesperson. "We are thrilled to have teamed up with Professor A. Fooler, an expert in environmental science, and his group of researchers at Biot E labs, to develop the world's only frames that have a positive impact on the environment by removing carbon dioxide from the air."

Peat moss plays a key ecological role as it produces oxygen, while absorbing CO2 and gaseous air pollution. Moss captures between 200 and 500 billion tons of carbon, the same amount that's present in the earth's entire atmosphere. Its ability to thrive in unfertile soils and lack of seeds and flowers made it the ideal material for GlassesUSA.com's sustainable offer.

TrueGreen™ Moss Glasses have a SRP of $48, and will be available for pre-order on April 1. Shipping and returns are free, as is this April Fools' Day prank from GlassesUSA.com. To learn more, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com.

