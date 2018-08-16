GlassesUSA.com Launches Revolutionary "Prescription Scanner" App to Streamline Eyewear Online Shopping Experience From Home

"We know that today's tech-savvy consumers are driven by convenience and simplicity and we are proud to offer them a solution that will put them in greater control of their eyewear needs," said CEO Daniel Rothman. "With Prescription Scanner, consumers can avoid delays in obtaining a copy of their current prescription from a doctor's office, saving them time and money. We are confident that this new app will further our vision of making glasses accessible and affordable."

Prescription Scanner's do-it-at-home service is yet another example of how GlassesUSA.com has continued to disrupt the old model of buying eyewear. The process takes about 10 minutes to complete and has been tested to be in line with the industry standard of accuracy. The app includes a guided audio and video tutorial to make it easier to follow; and the results are auto-filled into the consumer's profile on GlassesUSA.com making it easier than ever for consumers to purchase their eyewear online. It is an ideal solution for those who don't have their valid prescription readily available.

Eligible consumers to use the Prescription Scanner include those with single vision prescriptions between -6.00 and +3.00 and a cylinder measurement lower than -2.50.

For more information, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com/Scan or click on the link for a video tutorial.

About GlassesUSA.com

Disrupting the traditional eyewear industry, GlassesUSA.com is the fastest growing online eyewear retailer. Offering a variety of both high-quality designer and in-house brands, consumers have access to a wide-range of styles and lens types including: single vision glasses, multifocal, sunglasses, sports glasses, kids glasses, contact lenses, digital protection, and more. GlassesUSA.com was built on the belief that purchasing eyewear shouldn't break the bank, and is on a mission to change the way consumers purchase eyewear. The online brand has been recognized by Internet Retailer as a category leader and as a "Top-500 E-Retailer" six years in a row. For more information, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com, www.facebook.com/GlassesUSA, www.youtube.com/ GlassesUSA and www.instagram.com/glassesusa.

