Glasshouse Realty Group Appoints Former Coldwell Banker Leader Kunal Patel as Equal Broker and Owner

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glasshouse Realty Group, a locally owned and operated brokerage in the Dayton and Cincinnati region, today welcomes Kunal Patel, former associate partner with Coldwell Banker Heritage Realtors, as broker and owner alongside co-founders Evan Kloth and Mo Zahedi.

Patel brings more than a decade of real estate experience to Glasshouse along with the Kunal Patel Group, a six-member team that's one of the highest producing groups in the region with more than $600 million in sales and 1,100 properties sold with Coldwell Banker.

Glasshouse Realty Group

With longstanding service leadership roles at local organizations including SISCA and Rebuilding Together Dayton, Patel was drawn to Glasshouse's mission to promote a shared sense of belonging across the community. "This change is more than a merger; it's a meeting of minds committed to client-first values and tangible contributions to our community," said Patel. "And it's coming at a pivotal moment as the market adjusts to shifts across the economy and buyer and seller preferences. Real estate isn't just about one house; it's also about roofers, plumbers, landscapers and all the trades and dollars that move back into our community."

"Timing is everything and the timing was right for Kunal to pursue the next stage of his career with Glasshouse," added Kloth. "If you search Kunal Patel Group, one of the first things you'll see is over a hundred five-star reviews – exactly the standard we set for our agents. His undeniable business acumen and competitive drive make him a perfect fit for what we're all about at Glasshouse."

Since its start in 2019, Glasshouse has grown from a brokerage with one office and 11 agents to more than 140 agents and six locations throughout the region. "We've always intended to scale our brokerage organically and intentionally, and the addition of Kunal and his team does just that," said Zahedi. "We're excited to continue expanding across the greater Dayton area, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky – and lead the brokerage alongside someone who enjoys giving back as much as we do."

