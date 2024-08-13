Glasshouse Realty Group launches new Commercial Real Estate division led by industry veteran Tom Kretz

New Vice President of Commercial Real Estate Tom Kretz brings 15 years of commercial real estate experience and 26 years of business ownership to Glasshouse

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glasshouse Realty Group, a full-service real estate brokerage headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, welcomed commercial real estate leader Tom Kretz to build a formal commercial division that will expand and diversify the brokerage's footprint across the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets. The brokerage anticipates its expansion into commercial real estate will net roughly $35-50 million in new sales volume by the end of 2025.

Tom Kretz, vice president of commercial real estate at Glasshouse Realty Group

Kretz comes to Glasshouse after finalizing the sale of his co-ownership stake in Irongate Inc. Realtors, which is the second largest brokerage in the Dayton area. At Irongate, Kretz developed and managed all aspects of the commercial division, growing the annual commercial real estate transaction volume by a staggering 1,500% in less than three years. After starting, acquiring, growing and selling 10 businesses over the last 26 years, Kretz decided to focus on managing his broad commercial real estate portfolio while developing and mentoring a dedicated team of full-service agents at Glasshouse. "Glasshouse has built an outstanding reputation in residential real estate, commanding more and more market share and attracting top talent in recent years," said Kretz. "I quickly recognized the untapped potential for Glasshouse to expand its business model into the commercial space. The brokerage is energetic, nimble and technology-driven — key ingredients for navigating the broad spectrum of complexities that can arise in commercial transactions. There's something different and exciting at Glasshouse."

Prior to Irongate, Kretz ranked third globally for Top Commercial Agents in the Berkshire Hathaway Global CRE Network. He holds several leadership positions across industry and local and regional government, and serves on numerous boards, commissions and committees. He worked with and helped lead the rewriting of the commercial contract forms for Dayton Realtors in 2023 and continues to serve on the Commercial/Industrial Committee, Legislative Committee and Commercial Forms Committee at Dayton Realtors.

"We're thrilled to have Tom on board as we grow our Glasshouse Commercial Division and become a top-producing, full-service brokerage," said Mo Zahedi, Glasshouse broker and co-founder. "The commercial market throughout the Dayton, Columbus and Cincinnati regions is strong and we're confident our expansion will generate a new tier of sales volume in the years to come."

Glasshouse Realty Group is a full-service real estate brokerage headquartered in Dayton, Ohio that counts more than 180 agents across 11 locations in Ohio. Founded by Dayton natives Evan Kloth and Mo Zahedi in 2019, the brokerage welcomed Kunal Patel — lead of one of the highest producing real estate teams in the region and long-standing community advocate — as broker/owner in 2023. Glasshouse was voted "Best Real Estate Agency" for two consecutive years in Dayton.com's 2023 and 2024 Best of Dayton awards and was named to the Dayton Business Journal's 2024 Fastest Growing Companies List, which recognizes companies in the Dayton region with the highest percentage growth in revenue over the past four years.

For more information, visit glasshouserealty.com and find Glasshouse Realty Group on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

