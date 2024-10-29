Glasshouse Realty Group marks its expansion into Greene County and Huber Heights with grand openings of two new offices

The Beavercreek Township and Huber Heights locations are the second and third new office spaces Glasshouse has finalized this year

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glasshouse Realty Group , a full-service real estate brokerage headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, formally opened its new space in Beavercreek Township on October 7. The grand opening event was attended by local dignitaries including the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce and Mayor of Beavercreek Don Adams. On November 7, the brokerage will also debut a new office in downtown Huber Heights. These new office locations reflect the brokerage's strategic expansion into markets that have seen steady growth and a rise in homeownership in recent years.

Go behind-the-scenes at the grand opening of Glasshouse's newest office in Beavercreek Township, and hear from our brokers and agents on what the future holds for real estate throughout Beavercreek and Greene County, Ohio.

Glasshouse now occupies the building at 3944 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek, approximately one mile from the Greene Town Center, that previously housed the Better Homes and Gardens brokerage for the past several decades. The Beavercreek office is anchored by the Kunal Patel Group , one of the highest producing real estate teams in the Dayton region. The Kunal Patel Group includes Glasshouse Realty Group broker/owner Kunal Patel, Beavercreek office manager Paige Denlinger and agents Shelby MacGregor, Connie Lowery and Deanna O'Diam. Lowery and O'Diam are deeply rooted in the Greene County community, sharing familial histories that span local business ventures and public service roles.

"The new Beavercreek office solidifies our investment and increasing reach throughout Greene County, which is also home to the region's largest employer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base," said Patel. "Many incoming Wright-Patt employees and their families are searching for new homes from afar. Serving clients who are relocating requires the right technology to ensure they're connected and informed throughout every phase of the process, which is exactly where Glasshouse excels."

On the heels of the Beavercreek expansion, Glasshouse will open the doors to a newly renovated space with approximately 1,600 square feet on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights. The office, conventionally situated by Interstate 70 and a central hub of local retail and commerce, is headed by licensed realtor and office manager Colleen Maiden.

"Huber Heights is continuing to grow, and so is its real estate scene," said Maiden. "From anchor attractions like the Rose Music Center to newer establishments like Ohio's first Buc-ee's restaurant location, more and more people are moving to Huber Heights and looking to plant roots in our community."

All are welcome to enjoy hors d'oeuvres and beverages at the Huber Heights grand opening ceremony. It will be held on November 7 from 4-6 pm at 7371 Brandt Pike, Suite B and include a ribbon cutting ceremony led by the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce. For questions about the Beavercreek location, contact office manager Paige Denlinger ([email protected]) and for questions about the Huber Heights location, contact office manager Colleen Maiden ([email protected]).

About Glasshouse Realty Group

Glasshouse Realty Group is a full-service real estate brokerage headquartered in Dayton, Ohio that counts nearly 200 agents across 11 locations in Ohio. Founded in 2019 by Dayton natives Evan Kloth and Mo Zahedi, the brokerage welcomed Kunal Patel — lead of one of the highest producing real estate teams in the region and long standing community advocate — as broker/owner in 2023. Glasshouse was voted "Best Real Estate Agency" for two consecutive years in Dayton.com's 2023 and 2024 Best of Dayton awards and was named to the Dayton Business Journal's 2024 Fastest Growing Companies List, which recognizes companies in the Dayton region with the highest percentage growth in revenue over the past four years. In August 2024, the brokerage formally launched its Glasshouse Commercial Division.

