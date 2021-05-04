Glasshouse Realty Group Opens New Office in Historic Downtown Troy

TROY, Ohio, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glasshouse Realty Group, a locally owned and operated brokerage in Dayton, Ohio, officially opened the doors of its third office space at 121 West Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Troy on April 29.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, area real estate agents and local business owners enjoyed a festive evening in the 1906 Romanesque style home that serves as the new office.

We're not quite three years old, but Glasshouse Realty Group officially opened its third location at 121 W. Franklin Street in downtown Troy in April 2021! The Premier Team

With a mission to serve and invest in the community, the brokerage expects its new location will thrive in downtown Troy and greater Miami County. "Glasshouse is the clear choice for locals who want to support other locals," said Donald Lewis, managing agent of Glasshouse Realty Group's Troy office.

Since launching in January 2019 with a team of 11 agents, the brokerage now counts more than 70 seasoned agents who work across three office locations in Dayton's Historic Oregon District, Centerville and Historic Downtown Troy.

Area residents and businesses are invited to stop by the new Troy office for light refreshments and beverages during a community open house on Saturday, May 8 from 2-4 p.m.

About Glasshouse Realty Group

Glasshouse Realty Group is a dynamic, locally owned and operated brokerage that is modernizing how real estate is bought and sold. With its culture of transparency and commitment to community, Glasshouse Realty Group is the Dayton area's fastest-growing real estate brokerage.

