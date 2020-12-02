Glen-Gery Launches Terraçade Ceramic Cladding System

"Today's architects and designers are not only looking for advanced building solutions, but also stylish products that will make a statement," said Mark Ellenor, President, Brickworks North America. "Driven by innovation, the new Terraçade system provides fire resistance, low-maintenance upkeep, and design versatility to meet diverse architectural and design styles."

The Terraçade system includes ceramic tiles offered in an impressive range of colors and finishes as well as a wide array of accessories and system components to make installation quick and easy. The system meets strict performance standards with benefits that include:

Prefinished and colorfast : Terraçade tiles are engineered to not fade or change color to maintain life-long vibrancy.

: Terraçade tiles are engineered to not fade or change color to maintain life-long vibrancy. High durability : Terraçade tiles are made from natural clay material for outstanding durability, maximum strength, and impact resistance. The façade system can easily withstand all forms of extreme weather, from intense UV and heat, to heavy storms and freezing temperatures.

Terraçade tiles are made from natural clay material for outstanding durability, maximum strength, and impact resistance. The façade system can easily withstand all forms of extreme weather, from intense UV and heat, to heavy storms and freezing temperatures. Safe: Terraçade tiles are made from non-combustible material.

Terraçade tiles are made from non-combustible material. Energy efficient: Terraçade tiles have a completely maintenance-free finish that is low carbon and energy efficient. Its sustainable material naturally assists with airflow and energy reduction.

Terraçade is a part of Glen-Gery's innovative Wall Systems product category developed to give architects and builders endless design possibilities for any application, without any limitations. To view the complete Terraçade collection, visit https://www.glengery.com/products/wall-systems/terracade .

ABOUT GLEN-GERY

Glen-Gery Corporation, part of Brickworks Limited of Australia, is a premier brick and stone manufacturer offering the most diverse product portfolio of more than 700 brick and stone products. For more than a century, Glen-Gery has provided high quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery delivers a premium product line that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Founded in 1890, Glen-Gery is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA. www.glengery.com

ABOUT BRICKWORKS LIMITED

Brickworks Limited is a publicly listed Australian-owned company (ASX code: BKW), Australia's largest brick maker and one of that country's leading building products companies. Brickworks traces its history to 1934, today offering products including bricks, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, pavers, roof tiles, precast concrete panels, timber products and more. The company distributes its products throughout Australia and New Zealand. Through Brickworks North America Corporation, Glen-Gery is the fourth largest brick manufacturer in the United States. www.brickworks.com.au

