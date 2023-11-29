Glen-Gery Reveals 2024 Brick Color of the Year, Blue Smooth Ironspot

Blue-black brick reflects evolving design preference for natural, bolder shades

WYOMISSING, Pa., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen-Gery, one of North America's oldest brick manufacturers and a Brickworks North American company, reveals its 2024 Brick Color of the Year, Blue Smooth Ironspot - a dark, extruded face brick that not only exudes a sense of boldness but also shimmers and reflects light.

"In 2023, there was a prevalence of nature-inspired color and design trends characterized by warm earth tones and textures. Next year, we foresee designers still having a desire to bring nature indoors but with a shift towards bolder colors, especially deep blue tones that add a fresh sense of tranquility," said Denise Smith, marketing manager for Glen-Gery. "While 2024 embraces brighter shades, rich and moody colors will retain their popularity, playing a pivotal role in balancing lighter color palettes. These deeper hues will infuse spaces with warmth and comfort, while adding an elevated design aesthetic that can awaken your senses."

After noticing a growing preference for darker bricks in its collection, Glen-Gery introduced Blue Smooth Ironspot as a part of the Sioux City Blues Series, a range of dark blue-black bricks that make any modern design a standout project. Varying weather and lighting brings out the inherent luster and sheen in each individual brick.

In 2023, Glen-Gery announced its first-ever Brick Color of the Year, the Pitt Cafe Series, to help designers and homeowners incorporate anticipated color trends and achieve a modern design in their projects. Used for both interior and exterior applications, brick is a popular building product due to its unique ability to balance form and function. Brick offers benefits such as versatility, timelessness and character, in addition to its durable, sustainable and low-maintenance qualities.

Available now for purchase, Blue Smooth Ironspot is part of a portfolio of more than 600 brick and stone products offered by Glen-Gery in order to give architects, builders and homeowners endless design possibilities while remaining style-forward. For more information on Glen-Gery's 2024 Brick Color of the Year, visit www.glengery.com/2024-coty.

ABOUT GLEN-GERY
Headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Glen-Gery Corporation is one of the largest brick and stone manufacturers in North America. Since 1890, Glen-Gery has built a reputation for its superior service and high-quality building products that meet both innovative design challenges and demanding construction specifications. Through technology advancements and product innovations, Glen-Gery offers a diverse, premium product portfolio of more than 600 brick and stone products that caters to the high-style needs of today's architects, designers and homeowners. Operating as part of Brickworks North America, Glen-Gery has nine manufacturing facilities, 26 company-owned Supply Centers and three Design Studios, including Philadelphia, Baltimore and the global flagship location in New York City. www.glengery.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Kelly Nguyen
609-385-6701
[email protected]

SOURCE Glen-Gery

