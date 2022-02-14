Glenmark inks agreement with AstraZeneca to commercialize its product Pulmicort Respules® in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, an innovation–driven, global pharmaceutical company, today announced that its subsidiary Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Colombia S.A.S. and AstraZeneca Colombia S.A.S. have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialization of AstraZeneca's drug Pulmicort Respules®. Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca remains the holder of the registration for Pulmicort Respules® and will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying the drug. Glenmark will be responsible for commercialization of Pulmicort Respules® in the Colombian market.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Marco Cerato, Executive Vice President and Global Head - Business Development, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, "We are excited to collaborate with AstraZeneca and ensure continued and increased access of Pulmicort Respules®, a high quality essential therapy to Colombian patients suffering from bronchial asthma. It will also help us in strengthening our key therapy area of respiratory medicine, in the region."

Glenmark's current respiratory portfolio in Latin America includes Glemont L (Montelukast + Levocetorizine), Glencet; Levocetirizine, Furomet (Mometasone NS), Complebrez (Formoterol + Budesonide) and Sibet (Salmeterol + Fluticasone). Glenmark's partnership with AstraZeneca will ensure continued and increased access of this essential therapy, and thus bring in much needed therapeutic relief to asthma patients in Colombia.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with presence across Specialty, Generics and OTC business. Globally, Glenmark focuses on the following key therapy areas: respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 10 world class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents and operations in over 80 countries. It was ranked among the world's top 50 Generics and Biosimilars companies (Top 50 Company Rankings, 2020, from Informa's Generics Bulletin). The company has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the fourth consecutive year in a row, most recently in 2021. DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry are featured in the index. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) (STO: AZN) (NASDAQ: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

