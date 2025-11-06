Glenn Agre Team Honored for Advocacy of Gender-Nonconforming Abuse Survivor

NYC nonprofit recognizes firm's attorneys for securing victory for Jamaican refugee amidst shifting legal landscape for immigrants

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP is proud to announce that partner Olga Lucia Fuentes-Skinner, associates Samantha Bennett and Colleen Piasentin, and business development and marketing assistant Lisa Balbin have been honored by Sanctuary for Families for their pro bono advocacy of a gender-nonconforming abuse survivor from Jamaica. The team was recognized at the nonprofit's 2025 Above & Beyond Awards ceremony at City Winery NYC in New York City on Oct. 21, 2025.

Samantha Bennett and Colleen Piasentin

"We are honored to be recognized by Sanctuary for Families for this important work and proud to advocate for survivors like our client," said Fuentes-Skinner. "Refugees facing threats to their safety and well-being deserve fierce advocacy and protection. At Glenn Agre, we work tirelessly through pro bono efforts to ensure these clients have a champion in their corner. We look forward to continuing to fight for individuals and families seeking much-needed sanctuary."

In January 2025, the Glenn Agre team secured asylum for a young survivor who had faced threats, violence, and eviction because of their gender identity. The attorneys took on the case in August 2024 and spent six months preparing their client to share their story in a day-long proceeding. One day prior to arguing the case, the team learned that the hearing had been shortened to only 30 minutes. They restructured their presentation, and the judge granted asylum on the spot, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) waiving its right to appeal. The decision came down four days before the inauguration of the new administration began making the legal landscape for refugees more challenging.

Since their client was granted asylum, the Glenn Agre team has continued to provide assistance, filing for a refugee travel document and preparing a green card application. The firm regularly engages in pro bono advocacy, taking on issues and advocating on behalf of causes that align with the firm's values.

Sanctuary for Families is New York's leading service provider and advocate for survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking, and related forms of gender violence. The organization employs more than 200 lawyers, clinicians, and support staff, and operates out of 11 locations throughout New York City. Its Above & Beyond Awards recognize lawyers who volunteer to provide outstanding pro bono representation and advocacy to these vulnerable survivors.

About Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP

Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP represents clients in their most complex litigation and high-stakes matters. With offices in New York and San Francisco, the firm is built on a foundation of trial-ready advocacy, creative problem-solving, and deep industry knowledge. Its attorneys have extensive experience handling commercial litigation, white-collar defense, internal investigations, bankruptcy and restructuring, and cross-border disputes. Known for its agility and collaborative approach, Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes combines the sophistication of a large firm with the focus and personalized service of a boutique practice. The team's track record of success in courtrooms and boardrooms alike underscores its mission: to provide practical, strategic, and uncompromising representation that helps clients protect their interests and achieve lasting results.

