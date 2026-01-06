Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes Elevates George L. Santiago to Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP is pleased to announce that complex commercial litigation associate George L. Santiago has been elevated to Partner, effective January 1, 2026.

George L. Santiago

His promotion reflects the firm's continued commitment to developing talent and building its next generation of leaders. A valued attorney at the firm since its founding in 2021, Santiago has built a sophisticated practice representing hedge funds, investment managers, private equity sponsors, lender groups, and corporate fiduciaries in complex litigation arising from distressed investments, liability management transactions, corporate governance disputes, bankruptcy litigation, and accounting malpractice claims.

"George's elevation underscores our commitment to promoting lawyers who meet and surpass our standard of excellence," said Andrew Glenn, Managing Partner of Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes. "He's one of the first attorneys you think of when staffing an important matter—someone who reliably achieves results and who excels when the stakes are highest. In fast-moving, complicated disputes, having someone like George in your corner is a true advantage. His promotion is a natural next step as our firm continues to scale thoughtfully and strategically."

"I'm proud to become a partner at a firm that invests in the development of its young talent and fosters an environment for them to grow. Glenn Agre brings that same commitment to its client relationships by delivering sophisticated advocacy and a client-first mindset," said Santiago. "I'm excited to continue growing my practice and contributing to the firm's momentum."

About Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP

Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP is a premier litigation and trial firm with deep expertise in complex commercial disputes, bankruptcy and restructuring, employment litigation, and white-collar litigation and investigations. Known for handling high stakes matters with rigor and creativity, the firm delivers results that exceed expectations, in and out of the courtroom. For more information, please visit www.glennagre.com.

