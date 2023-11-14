Glenn Mathis Joins IT MSP, Integris, as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Integris

14 Nov, 2023, 10:56 ET

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, IT Managed Service Provider, Integris, announced Glenn Mathis as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mathis comes to Integris from All Covered, where he served in sales positions, business strategy roles and most recently, managing their global client services and MSP division for North America. As COO, Mathis will oversee Integris' Operations department, helping accelerate growth and service delivery nationwide.

Glenn Mathis, Chief Operating Officer at Integris
"Glenn is the perfect fit for our company and our leadership team. His wealth of knowledge in the IT MSP space combined with his values-driven leadership style will help us grow and thrive as a company. There are very few executives who have scaled an MSP to our size and larger, and we are grateful to have found one of the best in Glenn. I am honored to welcome Glenn to our team," says Rashaad Bajwa, Chief Executive Officer of Integris. 

"I am very excited to serve Integris employees and clients as Chief Operating Officer. Integris' core values and people-first mentality sets the company apart and makes it a great place to work. I have spent my entire career listening to the 'voice of the customer,' predicting market changes and providing technology solutions that allow our clients to better service theirs, all the while removing organizational friction and making it easy to work with us every day!" says Glenn Mathis, Chief Operating Officer 

About Glenn Mathis:
Mathis comes to Integris after a long career in senior leadership positions at All Covered, a trans-national MSP now owned by Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA. He joined All Covered in 2000, quickly moving up the ranks through senior sales positions, business strategy roles, and c-suite/board of director positions. When All Covered was acquired by Konica Minolta in 2011, he was promoted to be a part of the Konica Minolta executive team, managing global client services and the MSP division for a company with 1,200 employees and 5,000+ IT managed service clients around the world. Notably, Mathis has also been identified as a 2019 "Difference Maker" by ENX Magazine for his transformative efforts in the MSP sector with customers, companies, vendors, suppliers, partners, and within Konica Minolta. Mathis grew up in South Africa, attended the Rand Afrikaans University for his tertiary education and now lives in Minnesota with his wife and four children.

About Integris:
Integris is a national, managed IT service provider that's dedicated to helping small and mid-sized companies power their success through technology. Through our growing network of local service offices and gold-level partnerships with our technology vendors, we provide companies with comprehensive and a la carte system platform management that's responsive, secure, regulation ready, and tailored to their industry vertical. Appearing regularly on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, Integris is backed by private equity firm Frontenac. For more information, visit integrisit.com.   

SOURCE Integris

