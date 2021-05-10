Glenn Rieder LLC acquires Palm City Millwork of Palm City, FL

MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee, Wis, - based Glenn Rieder LLC has acquired Palm City Millwork, Palm City, Florida. Founded in 1987, Palm City Millwork is a leading manufacturer of custom millwork products including doors, windows, moldings, trims and shutters for the high-end residential market. Palm City primarily sells its millwork products to residential builders of custom homes on the Atlantic Coast of South Florida.

Palm City maintains 76,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing, office and showroom space in Palm City, FL.

Glenn Rieder LLC is a custom architectural millwork manufacturer and commercial interior contractor serving all major markets across the United States. Since 1946, Glenn Rieder has produced and installed millwork for the hospitality, gaming, corporate, institutional, restaurant, winery, sports, retail and high-end residential markets. Through its subsidiaries, which include Quality Cabinet & Fixture Co., Shamrock Metals LLC and Shamrock Installations LLC, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Milwaukee, WI, Tijuana, MX and Las Vegas, NV. Glenn Rieder also maintains offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, New England and San Diego, CA.

For more information about Glenn Rieder and to view photos from previous projects, please visit www.glennrieder.com

For more information about Palm City Millwork and to view photos from previous projects, please visit www.palmcitymillwork.com .

Glenn Rieder, Inc. is a Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified company (SW-COC-000969). It is certified through the SmartWood program of the Rainforest Alliance and conforms to the requirements of FSC Chain-of-Custody (COC). Chain-of-Custody (COC) is the path taken by raw materials harvested from an FSC-certified source through processing, manufacturing, distribution, and printing until it is a final product ready for sale to the end consumer.

Contact: Michael Floyd, [email protected], 414-389-8671

SOURCE Glenn Rieder LLC