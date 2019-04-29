GLG Opens Sixth Year Of Pioneering Social Impact Fellowship At Milken Institute Global Conference In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG (Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc.), the world's leading platform connecting professionals to insight, today launched the sixth year of its pioneering GLG Social Impact Fellowship, announcing the opening of applications for its 2019 class of Social Impact Fellows at the Milken Institute Global Conference. Applications will be accepted today through July 1, 2019. (The application is available here.)

GLG is the world's leading platform connecting professionals with insight, linking thousands of the world's best businesses and nonprofits to the largest global network of subject-matter experts. GLG Social Impact is dedicated to serving social innovators and entrepreneurs; the Social Impact Fellowship, its flagship program, provides a select group of leaders with two years of no-cost access to GLG's platform.

"We believe that businesses have a responsibility to make a positive impact on society, and that GLG's unique assets create a unique obligation to take action," said GLG CEO Paul Todd. "That's why we continue to grow our GLG Social Impact Fellowship every year, putting our platform to work directly in support of those tackling the world's most pressing challenges and serving the most vulnerable populations."

The GLG Social Impact Fellowship has included 45 Fellows over the five years since its launch. The program's success has been substantiated by an independent evaluation conducted by Social Strategy Associates LLC. Fellows are creative problem-solvers who are among the most promising and gifted social sector leaders. Working closely with dedicated GLG teams, Fellows and their staffs join GLG's customers around the world, who draw on insights from GLG's 650,000+ experts every day to power great decisions.

GLG CEO Paul Todd and GLG Director of Social Impact Jen Field announced the opening of applications in Los Angeles at the Milken Institute Global Conference, where GLG hosts an annual event bringing together GLG clients, Social Impact Fellows, and other leaders.

"At GLG, we're proud of the work we do every day to bring the power of insight to social innovators and nonprofits, and we're delighted to begin accepting applications for our next class of Fellows," said Field. "In the five years since we launched our Fellowship, we've seen repeatedly how access to GLG's platform and experts accelerates the reach of social sector organizations. We're thrilled to continue to do our part to help make a difference where it's needed most."

Past and current Fellows and their organizations tackle a huge range of social challenges around the world. In 2018 alone, GLG supported Fellows working on food supply chains in Shanghai, LGBTQ mental health in the U.S., post-surgical healthcare in India, access to prescription medicine in the U.S., safe housing in Rwanda and Uganda, and much more. (Learn about the work of current and past Fellows here.) Earlier this month, 2018 Fellow Julie Cordua, CEO of Thorn, received the Skoll Foundation's prestigious 2019 Social Entrepreneurship Award.

"Becoming a GLG Fellow has enabled The Trevor Project to tap into experts in a variety of fields at lightning speed," said 2018 Fellow Amit Paley, CEO & Executive Director of The Trevor Project. "As a result, we're able to continuously improve our crisis services and serve more LGBTQ young people in crisis than ever before."

"Our staff is small and our goals are huge," said 2017 Fellow Kiah Williams, Co-Founder of SIRUM. "Giving our entire team access to GLG's platform has a multiplier effect on our ability to expand the reach of our impact and provide more low-income Americans with critical prescriptions. In our highly regulated field, access to these experts has been an essential tool in our strategic growth."

The application process for the Fellowship is highly competitive, with selection criteria based on an organization's mission and model and on an applicant's articulation of how GLG's resources will help them increase efficacy and scale at key moments in their organization's growth. Applicants must be the Founder, Executive Director, President, or CEO of a nonprofit or social enterprise with an innovative model creating demonstrable social change. Organizations must have a multi-year plan in place, be two to ten years old, and fit within GLG's budget criteria.

The application is available online here. Applications will be accepted until July 1, 2019 and the 2019 Fellows will be announced in the fall.

About GLG

GLG (Gerson Lehrman Group) is the world's leading platform connecting professionals with insight. We pair businesses and nonprofits in every sector with the largest network of experts from around the globe to drive smarter, faster decisions. Our clients rely on GLG's 650,000+ member-experts and 2,000 employees to provide 24/7 insight and exceptional service within our rigorous compliance framework. We bring the power of insight to every great professional decision. Visit www.GLG.it.

Contact: Lauren Hare (lhare@glg.it)

SOURCE GLG

Related Links

http://www.GLG.it

