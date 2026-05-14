GLG Provides Expert Insights on Bloomberg's ASKB

GLG and Bloomberg Terminal® clients can now access the premium research provider's unblinded expert transcripts directly via Bloomberg's new conversational AI interface

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG, the world's leading platform for trusted human expertise, announced that GLG's Expert Content Library is now available to mutual clients via ASKB, Bloomberg's new conversational AI interface, which is in beta. The initiative builds on the companies' earlier collaboration to give clients access to GLG expert insights directly on the Bloomberg Terminal via the Document Search & Analysis solution.

"Decision makers around the world rely on GLG for trusted, verified expertise that's strategically invaluable," said GLG CEO Gemma Postlethwaite. "We're excited to further serve our thousands of clients who use the Bloomberg Terminal, and to continue helping them fuel their research with precise insights at speed and scale."

GLG's Expert Content Library includes attributed transcripts from the company's moderated interviews and events with top global experts, alongside on-demand webcasts and channel checks. With the integration of GLG's Expert Content into the ASKB interface, clients can harness Bloomberg's agentic AI to unify GLG's authoritative expert insights with the Bloomberg Terminal's interconnected data as they form their investment thesis and house views.

"Investors are facing a new era defined by a surge of financial information, global market complexity, and the race for alpha-generating insights," said Andrew Skala, Global Head of Research Product and Agentic Workflows at Bloomberg. "With the integration of GLG's Expert Content Library directly into ASKB, mutual clients can use the Bloomberg Terminal to quickly surface high-value expert insights and augment their entire investment process."

Learn more about GLG's Expert Content Library here.

About GLG

GLG is the world's leading platform for trusted human expertise, connecting decision makers to the precise intelligence they need to gain a strategic edge. Leveraging decades of experience and proprietary data, GLG's global teams recruit and engage hard-to-access experts across every industry – delivering fresh, authoritative insights, events, advisors, and board placements to the world's most recognized and influential companies. Visit GLG.com.

About AI at Bloomberg

Since 2009, Bloomberg has been building and using artificial intelligence (AI) in the finance domain – including machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), information retrieval (IR), time-series analysis, generative models, and agentic AI architectures – to help process and organize the ever-increasing volume of structured and unstructured financial information. With this technology, Bloomberg is developing new ways for financial professionals and business leaders to derive valuable intelligence and actionable insights from high-quality financial information and make more informed business decisions.

About the Bloomberg Terminal

For more than four decades, the Bloomberg Terminal has revolutionized the financial services industry by bringing transparency and innovation to the capital markets. Trusted by the world's most influential decision-makers, the Terminal provides real-time access to news, data, insights and trading tools that help our customers turn knowledge into action.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

Media Contacts:

GLG

[email protected]

Bloomberg

Robert Madden, [email protected], +1 (646) 807-2213

SOURCE GLG