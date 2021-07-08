Glia and Tyfone Partner to Help Institutions Embrace Digital Customer Service

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , today announced that it has partnered with Tyfone, a provider of digital banking solutions. By integrating Glia's technology into Tyfone's digital banking platform, financial institutions are providing a quicker, more convenient customer experience.

With Glia, Tyfone's bank and credit union clients can meet customers where they are and communicate with them through whichever methods they prefer—including messaging, video banking and voice—while guiding them through CoBrowsing. Customers can seamlessly be transferred from chatbots to live representatives when they have more complex inquiries without having to reauthenticate themselves or provide additional context. This strategic blend of AI and humans boosts efficiencies and saves time while preserving personal connection within the digital domain.

"At Tyfone, we believe digital banking must advance at the pace of digital, not the pace of banking," said Siva Narendra, CEO of Tyfone. "We prioritize integration and collaboration with other leading solutions in the market to position our financial institution clients for success. Glia's technology powers cohesive experiences; customers can easily transition from self-service functions to meaningful high-touch interactions without ever having to leave the digital channel. Such an approach heightens customer satisfaction and loyalty."

Tyfone's digital banking platform has over 300 features and over 150 partner integrations. The company has a high-touch, collaborative relationship with its financial institutions; customer feedback directly impacts the types of features and functionality the company offers. By partnering with Glia, Tyfone is providing banks and credit unions with the glue that makes digital transformation work: Digital Customer Service.

"The screen is the center of a customer's universe, so businesses must adapt if they want to deliver a five-star experience," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "Through our partnership, Tyfone's financial institution clients are modernizing their approach to service, providing customers with quick, versatile support within digital channels. This ultimately leads to increased efficiencies, stronger relationships and a better overall customer experience."

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with nearly 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020, and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit glia.com to learn more.

About Tyfone

At Tyfone, we understand that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider in today's market. What differentiates us is our unwavering commitment to exceptional collaboration and communication. We consider each customer a true partner and place the highest value on every relationship.

