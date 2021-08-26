Glia Continues to Expand Digital Customer Service with Banks Representing More Than $2.4 Trillion in Assets

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , today announced that more than 35 additional banks across the globe, representing over $2.4 trillion in total assets, have selected its communications and collaboration platform. These institutions partnered with Glia to increase operational efficiencies, better serve their customers and simultaneously improve their top and bottom line.

As digital banking continues to rapidly accelerate, financial institutions must evolve the way they serve and support their customers within these channels. By partnering with Glia, these banks can meet their customers where they are in the digital domain and communicate with them through whichever methods they prefer—including messaging, video banking and voice—and guide them using CoBrowsing .

"Partnering with Glia has provided us a single platform to engage our customers within any digital service we offer without forcing our customers to exit the digital space and pick up a phone or visit a branch," said Brian Avery, vice president of technology and digital strategy for STAR Financial Bank.

Glia's platform leverages a strategic blend of the human touch and AI; with Glia, these banks can deploy multiple specialized chatbots to efficiently serve customers and help solve their problems but can also seamlessly transfer to a live agent if needed, providing the background information about the customer and the issue at hand to the agent so that no duplication is required. This will enable the institutions to improve productivity, streamline interactions and enhance the customer and employee experience.

"To successfully compete, banks must be nimble and adopt the technology they need to meet the evolving customer preferences," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "Supporting these banks will help tens of millions of customers transition from a phone-first to digital-first banking experience. Digital Customer Service will enhance how they manage their finances, and ultimately strengthen loyalty."

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020 , and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors.

