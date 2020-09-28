Glia Hosts Inaugural Digital Customer Service Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , a leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), is hosting the first-ever event exclusively dedicated to DCS, the Digital Customer Service Summit, on Thursday, Oct. 8.

The virtual conference is designed exclusively for business leaders and practitioners in the DCS space to share insights and best practices. The event will include speakers from both Glia and its client community, discussions around DCS trends and concrete examples of how financial services companies can implement meaningful digitization of customer and member service to drive efficiencies and improve the customer experience.

Andrea Argueta, chief operating officer from IDB Global Federal Credit Union and one of the event's speakers, said, "Glia is providing a unique forum for industry professionals to come together and talk about everything related to DCS – which should be a critical component of every financial services company's strategy. I'm looking forward to sharing our experience with Glia's technology and the benefits of leveraging DCS, as well as learning from peers and other industry experts."

Highlights from the summit will include: Glia's CEO and co-founder Dan Michaeli's views on the state of DCS and where it is headed; conversations with leading banks, credit unions and insurance providers (Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union, Orion Advisor Technology, IDB Global Federal Credit Union and others) about their experience with and strategy around DCS; Glia's recent innovations and DCS roadmap from Glia co-founders Justin DiPietro and Carlos Paniagua.

"The pandemic has irreversibly propelled digital transformation forward. We are seeing unparalleled interest in and adoption around DCS, which is great news for the industry," explained Michaeli. "However, there is still education and work to be done. This first-of-its-kind DCS-focused event will provide insight into common DCS challenges and how to overcome them, as well as valuable insights about our technology and roadmap. We look forward to hearing and learning from our clients and sharing our take on the future of DCS."

Interested individuals may learn more about the DCS Summit and request an invitation to the event at DCSSummit.com .

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 100 financial institutions, insurance companies and fintech providers across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020. Visit glia.com to learn more.

