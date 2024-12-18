Glia Introduces Latest AI Innovations, Including Glia Quality Analyst(GPT)

New AI-powered solution enables contact center leaders to uncover trends and customer needs at scale through automated customer interaction analysis

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, has extended the powerful capabilities of its Responsible AI platform, which includes the launch of Quality AnalystGPT, an advanced AI-powered tool designed to analyze customer interactions. With Quality AnalystGPT, contact center managers can now quickly and easily uncover customer needs and trends, evaluate performance and quality at scale, and identify opportunities for coaching and improvement based on context from across all customer interactions.

Launched earlier this year, Glia's ChannelLess® Responsible AI platform specifically built for the financial services industry, Glia Cortex , has experienced significant momentum, with over 150 financial institutions already benefiting from the sophisticated AI capabilities. These institutions are harnessing Glia's advanced technology to create AI-powered call centers that drive business results and operational efficiencies while strengthening customer relationships without compromising security or compliance.

Building on this success, Glia has launched Quality AnalystGPT to provide financial institutions with real-time insights into the evolving needs of customers. Contact center managers and leaders can ask the AI tool a question in natural language about customer interactions and receive a comprehensive answer within seconds, resulting in easier data analysis and valuable quality insights. Such capabilities enable institutions to better understand customers' changing needs and deliver timely coaching and support, ultimately boosting performance and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Several new AI enhancements have also been added to Glia Cortex, including:

Cortex Intercept , which personalizes "welcome messages" for each customer caller, with dynamic options based on what they have previously called about. This feature has decreased the number of calls that go directly to a live agent by 20%.

, which personalizes "welcome messages" for each customer caller, with dynamic options based on what they have previously called about. This feature has decreased the number of calls that go directly to a live agent by 20%. Cortex Heads-up , which automatically reviews and analyzes previous customer interactions and provides a summary to agents. This ensures that an agent has all the context needed to understand the current customer need as well as their prior history.

, which automatically reviews and analyzes previous customer interactions and provides a summary to agents. This ensures that an agent has all the context needed to understand the current customer need as well as their prior history. Glia Virtual Assistant (GVA) Content Assist, which uses generative AI functionality to automatically write first drafts of virtual assistant responses. This reduces the time needed to personalize an AI-powered chatbot by up to 50%. Managers can iterate on AI-generated content, adjusting tone or length, while maintaining control by approving every response before publication.

"Glia is proud to have paved the way in Responsible AI this year, launching several AI-powered tools that have allowed financial institutions to boost efficiencies, improve customer service and gain valuable insights across all interaction types," said Justin DiPietro, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of Glia. "We are taking this a step further with Quality AnalystGPT, which acts like an 'Ask Me Anything' feature with customer interaction data for contact center managers and leaders. This powerful tool allows users to dig deeper with their interactions, helping uncover trends and areas of improvement. We are on the brink of transformation in customer experience management, and we are excited to support our clients across the globe in enhancing their contact centers through access to real-time actionable insights."

This launch marks a strong finish to Glia's year of AI-powered innovation, helping financial institutions approach AI in a safe, secure and responsible way. Learn more about our quality management AI tools and explore our white paper to dive deeper into the key areas of Responsible AI.

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess™ architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 600 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a fifth year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at glia.com .

SOURCE Glia