Glia Launches AI-Powered Call Center Platform Purpose Built for Insurance Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, today announced the launch of Glia Call Center built specifically for insurance companies , empowering Customer Service Reps (CSRs) and managers to conduct their jobs with more efficiency, ease and confidence than ever before.

The solution introduces Glia's LiveTranscribe capability, which enables automation across a CSR's workflow. With real-time speech to text transcriptions for phone interactions, Glia now automates call dispositioning, wrap-up surveys, transfer summaries and provides AI-suggested responses to save CSRs significant time and effort. Summarizing call notes and dispositioning with AI enables CSRs to begin helping the next customer quicker, while also standardizing data capture and automating the upload process to downstream systems of record.

There is powerful new functionality for managers, too: Managers are able to extract data from interactions to build custom, sophisticated reports by simply asking questions in natural language, which delivers instant insights and efficient call analysis while enhancing overall team performance.

"As the insurance industry continues to be challenged with dated systems and manual processes for servicing customers, Glia is presenting the quickest, most effective path to modernization," said Ryan Baillargeon, Insurance Lead at Glia. "Insurance companies are struggling to identify practical, safe uses for AI, and the Glia platform cuts through the AI hype with turnkey automation that drives substantial efficiency gains for reps and managers. With our phone and digital solutions, we are proud to be the partner insurance companies can depend on to future-proof their customer service operations."

As part of Glia's unique ChannelLess® Architecture, the solution allows insurance companies to effortlessly shift policyholder and independent agent interactions between channels—digital and phone—eliminating data silos, dropped context and frustration for customers and representatives. While many AI solutions on the market today are little more than vaporware, Glia is delivering real AI tools for insurers that provide immediate value and tangible ROI. Glia's AI is responsible, compliant and keeps humans in the loop, equipping CSRs and managers with the tools needed to increase productivity, satisfaction and performance.

Glia was selected to present this news onstage at ITC Vegas this week. The Glia team will also be showcasing its best-of-breed software onsite. Take a "paws" and come visit Glia at booth 2167. Visit glia.com/insurance to learn more.

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess™ architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at glia.com .

