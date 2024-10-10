Glia Named to InsurTech100 List by FinTech Global for Second Consecutive Year

Company to host strong lineup of insurance speakers at customer event later this month

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, has been recognized as a 2024 InsurTech100 company by FinTech Global for the second year in a row, acknowledged for reinventing how insurance companies interact with policyholders and agents.

This annual list highlights the world's most innovative InsurTech companies. Glia stood out for its cloud-based interaction platform that enables insurance companies to meet their agents and policyholders in their preferred channel whenever they need support. Built on ChannelLess® Architecture, the platform fully integrates digital, phone and AI-powered automation to improve the agent and policyholder experience, enhancing service efficiencies and closing context and data gaps. Such an approach empowers insurers to create the ideal mix of interactions and meet evolving customer expectations.

"The insurance industry is lagging behind other industries when it comes to modernizing the communication options for policyholders and independent agents. In today's digital-first world, customers and agents expect fast, seamless support, and carrier loyalty hinges on meeting these expectations," said Ryan Baillargeon, Insurance Industry Lead at Glia. "Glia is addressing this challenge by enabling insurance companies to unify all interactions—phone, digital and AI—on one platform. Our solution has been proven to improve customer and agent satisfaction while also lowering handle times and servicing costs. We're proud to be recognized as a leader in the insurance space for these efforts by FinTech Global for the second consecutive year."

Glia is hosting its annual industry event, Interact 2024 , on Oct. 27-30 in San Antonio, Texas. With the theme of "Boldly Go," the event will feature powerhouse speakers from the insurance industry, including: Kristen Main, Sr. Director of Agency Operations at Experian Insurance Services; Rob Shoenfelt, SVP Chief Information and Innovation Officer at Celina Insurance Group; and Garrett Gomez, Agency Sales and Service Director at Covered Insurance.

Glia continues to transform service interactions for over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions and other financial services organizations worldwide. With Glia, carriers are modernizing their support channels to improve customer and agent loyalty while also driving new efficiencies that reduce their servicing costs.

FinTech Global CEO Richard Sachar said, "The InsurTech100 is a vital resource for industry leaders looking to stay ahead of the curve. The companies that have worked their way onto the list are driving real innovation and providing the tools insurers need to navigate the complexities of digital transformation in this dynamic marketplace."

The complete list of the 2024 InsurTech100 can be found here .

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess™ architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at glia.com .

SOURCE Glia