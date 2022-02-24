Glia Partners with Over 150 Credit Unions to Deliver Digital Member Service

Glia announced today that more than 150 credit unions selected its Digital Member Service platform. Tweet this

"Member-facing technology has always been a priority for 4Front as we continuously strive to make the member experience as convenient as possible. With Glia, we've transformed digital service to meet our members where they are, on screen, and guide them through a seamless digital 4Front experience for simple, smart banking. This has helped us meet member expectations and grow our business," said Zach Eychaner, SVP of technology for 4Front Credit Union.

Credit unions of all types and sizes, from $60 million to $30 billion in assets, are benefitting from Glia's sophisticated communications and collaboration platform. It's common for credit unions to experience 20% improvements in member satisfaction, reflected in NPS and CSAT scores, through Digital Member Service. Such value is evidenced by Glia's growth and momentum; the company grew more than 150% and raised $78 million in Series C funding last year.

"Member expectations have never been so high for quick, convenient interactions, which is why we are leveraging progressive technology that Glia offers to modernize our approach to member support and engagement," explained Chaz Rzewnicki, President and CEO of Dover Federal Credit Union. "With Glia, we are able to meet members where they already are in digital channels, eliminating the need for them to ever exit the digital domain and engage in clunky phone experiences again. Such continuity and choice has strengthened the member experience, giving us a competitive differentiator when it comes to attracting and retaining members."

"As technology continues to evolve and the competitive landscape becomes increasingly crowded, it's more important than ever for credit unions to be able to deliver five-star experiences to their members," explained Jeremy Smith, COO of Glia. "By leveraging our Digital Member Service platform, credit unions are translating their primary differentiator of exceptional, personalized service into digital channels, helping them protect and grow market share and loyalty."

Glia will be participating in next week's Credit Union National Association Government Affairs Conference (CUNA GAC) in Washington D.C., on February 27 – March 3, 2022. The event brings together leaders, subject-matter experts, and industry stalwarts from the leading credit unions to discuss the latest insights and trends in technology and innovation. Glia will be participating in meetings with many of these illustrious 150 credit union customers, as well as hospitality events along with premier Glia partners Q2 , The Northwest Credit Union Association , FTSI , and Member Access Processing .

