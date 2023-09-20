Glia Recognized as an InsurTech100 Company

Glia

20 Sep, 2023, 08:08 ET

Joins Fintech Global's list of the most innovative insurance tech leaders

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the customer interaction leader unifying Digital Customer Service (DCS), phone and automated self-service on a single platform, has been named to the 2023 InsurTech100, Fintech Global's annual list of the world's most innovative insurance technology companies. Glia was recognized for redefining how insurance companies interact with their policyholders and agents.

Glia helps insurers improve their operational efficiency and customer experience from quote through claim. The Glia Interaction Platform enables the ideal mix of digital, phone and automated interactions with the ability to easily layer rich communication tools on an insurer's existing quoting, application, servicing, or claims digital experiences. This allows insurers to engage policyholders, agents, and potential customers in any channel to provide an effortless, personalized experience.

"The insurance landscape has become increasingly competitive and complex, and the insurtechs recognized on this year's list are going above and beyond to help insurers digitally evolve and effectively compete," said Richard Sachar, CEO of FinTech Global. "We are impressed with how Glia is transforming the way insurance companies connect with both policyholders and agents, enabling frictionless engagement, boosting efficiencies, and creating a compelling differentiator."

"The Glia Interaction Platform has uniquely enabled insurers to improve their operational efficiency while simultaneously raising customer satisfaction metrics with their agents, policyholders and claimants," said Ryan Clissa, Director of Insurance for Glia. "By shifting the interaction mix to more efficient channels, such as chat with on-screen collaboration, and delivering a single, seamless interaction, carriers are able to slash average wait times and handle more interactions without increasing headcount. We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in the insurance space by Fintech Global."

The InsurTech100 list, produced annually by FinTech Global, is selected by a panel of analysts and industry experts. The list is the go-to resource for insurers looking to evaluate the latest digital insurance technologies and identify those most likely to have a lasting impact on the industry.

The complete list of the InsurTech100 can be found at https://fintech.global/insurtech100/

About Glia
Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center, and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency, and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 450 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work for a third year in a row, the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

Contact: Maggie Wise, [email protected]

SOURCE Glia

