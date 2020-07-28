Glia Signs 20 Credit Unions in Four Months for Digital Member Service

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , today announced that 20 additional credit unions across the U.S. have selected its communications and collaboration platform to improve how they serve members in a digital world. The credit unions represent over $45 billion in total assets and more than six million members. This adds to Glia's rapidly expanding credit union practice.

The pandemic has accelerated digital initiatives and led savvy financial institutions to prioritize digital transformation and the glue that makes it work: Digital Member Service. By partnering with Glia, these credit unions are evolving their member service from an often frustrating and cumbersome phone-centric model to a modern digital-first approach. This shift will ultimately save time and reduce costs for the credit unions while improving the overall experience for members.

"We are constantly looking at ways to improve member service in the digital domain to drive loyalty and retention," said Geoffry Gilton, SVP of Technology at Service Credit Union, a $4.2B financial institution headquartered in New Hampshire, with additional branches in Massachusetts, North Dakota and Germany. "After a thorough review of our options and an in-depth business case analysis, we selected Glia because of their best-in-class capabilities and seamless user experience. With this technology, we expect to deliver an exceptional experience for both members and employees."

Glia's platform enables the credit unions to meet members where they are and communicate through whichever methods they prefer, including messaging, video banking and voice, and guide them using CoBrowsing . With Glia, members don't waste time switching communications channels, reauthenticating and providing context around who they are and the issue at hand. Additionally, member service agents can operate more efficiently, helping multiple members at once, while bringing a personalized touch into the digital domain.

"Leading institutions have recognized the need to serve members in a more seamless, digital-first way to succeed and remain relevant in the increasingly digital world," said Dan Michaeli, co-founder and CEO of Glia. "Glia combines the human touch and digital in a unique way, allowing community-based institutions like credit unions to continue to provide the personalized, exceptional member experience they're known for, despite physical separation. Digital communication and collaboration are here now, and they're here to stay. We're proud to partner with these credit unions that understand how critical digital transformation is – especially now – and are seizing the opportunity to reinvent how they connect with and serve members as part of this transformation."

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 100 financial institutions, insurance companies and fintech providers across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020. Visit glia.com to learn more.

