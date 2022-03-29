Glia Teams with Twilio to Address the Rapidly Growing Need for Digital Customer Service in Financial Services

Glia has enhanced its rich messaging solution powered by Twilio for communicating with customers and members. Tweet this

Glia's SMS solution is a core component of the Glia Digital Customer Service (DCS) suite, which enriches customer touchpoints on web, mobile, or phone calls with communication choices, onscreen collaboration, and personalized experiences. Communications channels include any combination of SMS, messaging, chat, phone, CoBrowsing, social, OnScreen voice, and video using a mix of bots and human agents.

"This solution is the strategic expansion of the already strong partnership between Twilio and Glia to bring rich engagement solutions to the market," said Steven Kaish, SVP of Alliances & Product Marketing, Glia. "Together, we deliver powerful intelligent Digital Customer Service engagement options for hundreds of financial institutions and look forward to enabling more financial institutions to improve their customer engagement solutions."

"Twilio and Glia are empowering a growing number of financial institutions to transform their business by enabling strong end-to-end customer engagements that drive profitability. The financial services industry today is prioritizing digitalization and personalization at scale. Twilio's rich messaging and voice API platforms provide the tools needed for financial institutions to captivate customers and nurture personalized digital journeys. Twilio's customer engagement solutions strongly complement Glia's seamless DCS platform," Kaish continued.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 250 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named both a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating) for a second year in a row, Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. To learn more visit glia.com.

Contact: Maggie Wise, [email protected]

