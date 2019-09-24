Glia welcomes Gigzolo to the family

NEW YORK and TARTU, Estonia and TALLINN, Estonia, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia (formerly SaleMove), a leading digital customer service platform for financial services companies, today announced that it's welcoming Gigzolo ( https://www.gigzolo.com ) to the family.

"The theory behind Gigzolo's recommendation algorithm was really exciting to us," said Daniel Michaeli, CEO at Glia. "We instantly saw how we could apply similar logic to enhance our visitor/operator matching algorithms. We've known the Gigzolo founders for years and always admired their vision and approach to building businesses," he added, "I'm excited to see what we build together." The full Gigzolo team will join Glia later this week.

Founded in 2014, New York based Gigzolo has technology that makes it easy for marketers to transact online with more than 16,000 event service providers.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Glia and continue our mission of bringing the broader service economy online," said Nathan Meeks, Gigzolo's Co-founder and CEO. "Glia's exponential growth and global scale make us extremely excited to contribute to their vision."

About Glia

Glia creates digital-first moments that simplify and transform communications between financial institutions and their customers using Messaging, Video, Voice, CoBrowsing , and Artificial Intelligence. Fortune 500 companies that have high-consideration sales and support experiences need to deliver choice, continuity, and speed to their customers. Glia transcends the channel discussion to focus on what matters - customers. Glia is backed by leading venture capital investors including Insight Partners, Tola Capital, Wildcat Capital Management, Grassy Creek, and Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator. Glia is headquartered in New York City and has additional offices in Tartu and Tallinn, Estonia. For more information, visit www.glia.com .

About Gigzolo

Gigzolo empowers marketers to build impactful events. Gigzolo's Event Strategy Engine analyzes more than 14,000 past events to see what's proven to work for an audience, then makes recommendations from a pool of 16,000 results-focused, pre-vetted vendors across North America. For more information, visit www.gigzolo.com

