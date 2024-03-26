Glia Wins CreditUnions.com Innovation Award for Member Experience and AI Excellence

Company acknowledged for delivering unified member interactions to credit union community

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, has won the Callahan & Associates, Inc. 2024 Innovation Series in the Member Experience and AI category. The 2024 Innovation Series, hosted by CreditUnions.com and Callahan & Associates, recognizes the power of innovation in credit union technology.

Now in its sixth year, the Innovation Series highlights leading credit union technology providers. Winners were determined based on votes from credit union executives following a presentation from each finalist. Glia stood out because its Unified Interaction Management (UIM) technology is reinventing how credit unions interact with their members in today's always-on, digital-first world. This inclusive service approach breaks the limitations of traditional contact center platforms with disparate solutions to offer truly seamless member experiences. Glia's UIM platform fully integrates Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) capabilities, and automation (customer and agent AI) under Glia's patented ChannelLess ™ architecture.

"Credit unions continue to struggle to boost efficiencies and improve satisfaction for staff and those they serve," said Jake Tyler, AI Market Lead at Glia. "Glia is committed to bringing responsible AI to financial institutions' contact centers, enabling them to leverage the efficiencies and capabilities of AI with built-in guardrails and guidelines, data security, and transparency. This responsible use of AI and automation, combined with the ability to shift interactions between channels, is helping credit unions across the country reduce wait times, increase conversions and improve both the member and employee experience. We are honored to be recognized by CreditUnions.com for the value and impact of our solution on the credit union industry."

Glia is helping over 500 credit unions, banks, insurance companies, and other financial firms improve efficiencies, facilitate a better service experience, and drive powerful business results. With Glia, institutions can more easily and efficiently grow their business by improving service and deepening relationships with customers and members, all while implementing the latest technology.

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess™ architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at glia.com .

