Glia's Continued Momentum Redefines Insurance Industry Interactions

Company demos latest AI innovations with strategic partner Insurity at Connected Claims event

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, today detailed its ongoing momentum within the insurance industry, including expanded partnerships, innovative product launches and notable industry recognition. This momentum comes during Reuters' Connected Claims event in Austin, Texas, where over 900 insurance experts have united to accelerate claims from a cost center to a competitive advantage driver.

Glia announced the expansion of its partnership with Insurity last month, launching a new integration with Insurity's Workers' Comp Suite Solution that allows insurers to more seamlessly interact with their agents and customers directly within the Insurity interface. Together, Glia and Insurity are taking the stage at Connected Claims, showcasing the power of the partnership and how insurers can strategically deploy AI across voice and digital interactions for more efficient claims communication.

Glia has prioritized innovations purpose built for insurers; last month, Glia launched an AI-powered call center solution built specifically for insurance companies, helping empower Customer Service Reps (CSRs) and managers to conduct their jobs with more efficiency, ease and confidence than ever before. Because of its dedicated, purpose-driven work, Glia was selected to present this news onstage at ITC Vegas and was recognized as a 2024 InsurTech100 company by FinTech Global for the second year in a row.

Glia also recently hosted its annual industry event, Interact 2024 , where more than 450 industry leaders came together to share best practices and discoveries. With the theme of "Boldly Go," the event featured a dynamic lineup of powerhouse speakers within insurance, including Kristen Main, Sr. Director of Agency Operations at Experian Insurance Services; Rob Shoenfelt, SVP Chief Information and Innovation Officer at Celina Insurance Group; and Garrett Gomez, Agency Sales and Service Director at Covered Insurance.

"The insurance industry is ripe for innovation, and Glia is leading the charge by delivering cutting-edge technology that transforms the way insurers interact with policyholders and agents," said Ryan Baillargeon, Insurance Lead at Glia. "This year, we have launched sophisticated AI-driven solutions, expanded strategic industry partnerships and introduced new integrations, ultimately empowering insurance companies to meet the demands of a rapidly changing market. As we reflect during our last insurance event for this year, we look forward to continuing this momentum."

Glia's technology continues to empower insurance companies to reinvent how they interact with agents and policyholders through seamless service experiences. As a result of Glia's innovative platform, dedicated team and responsible approach to AI, over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions and other financial institutions have partnered with the company to set new standards for service interaction strategies, driving efficiencies and measurable success.

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess® architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a fourth year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at glia.com .

SOURCE Glia