Glia's Dan Michaeli and Rick DeLisi create playbook for delivering a five-star experience for today's customers in "Digital Customer Service," published today by Wiley

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , today announced that Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder, and Rick DeLisi, lead research analyst and co-author of The Effortless Experience, have launched their book: Digital Customer Service: Transforming Customer Experience for an On-Screen World. The book was published by Wiley, and is available through Amazon , Barnes & Noble and wherever books and eBooks are sold.

Digital Customer Service: Transforming Customer Experience for an Onscreen World provides insights and actionable tips for how organizations can effectively reimagine how they support customers in a digital world, in order to accomplish three goals--simultaneously:

Creating an excellent experience for customers that increases customer loyalty and profitability;

Driving down the cost of Customer Service/Support interactions, while increasing revenue through Sales interactions; and

Moving quickly toward the goal of digital transformation (and achieving it fully).

Through the firsthand experiences of companies that have already transformed to a Digital Customer Service (DCS) model, the book details how organizations can provide seamless and effortless interactions by creating experiences that occur entirely on a customer's own screen, even in situations where it is preferable to speak to an agent. This eliminates the need for customers to ever have to dial a phone number to reach Customer Service.

"Even though the majority of businesses have started to prioritize digital initiatives, many continue to neglect the glue that makes digital transformation work: Digital Customer Service," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "Continuing to rely on a phone-first approach to customer service will only lead to costly inefficiencies and customer attrition. To deliver five-star experiences, companies must meet customers on screen and support them however they prefer within their digital journey. We're excited to announce the launch of our book, which provides a roadmap for how businesses can close this gap and embrace Digital Customer Service."

"Digital Customer Service: Transforming Customer Experience for an Onscreen World traces the evolution of customer service in order to explain why Digital Customer Service is a critical imperative for all companies," said Richard Narramore, executive editor of Wiley. "We're confident that readers will find great value from this book as they glean key insights into how to better understand and support today's customers."

"I am personally very excited about the next phase in the evolution of customer service and how companies can transform their existing digital and customer service operations to make things better for everyone involved," said Corrie Carrigan, partner and contact center leader, Bain. "This book is a meaningful step in that direction and will set the foundation for what great Digital Customer Service can and should look like."

Rick DeLisi added, "Through Dan's deep knowledge in the technology space combined with the research I've been doing into the evolution of customer expectations and the psychology that drives customer behavior, we've come together to create a first-of-its kind book. Our goal is to provide service and CX leaders as well as C-suite executives with the blueprint to transform how they will need to support and engage with customers going forward. Those that adopt Digital Customer Service will be well positioned to strengthen relationships with their increasingly digital-first customers while differentiating themselves in an increasingly crowded competitive landscape."

