Glia's Interact Conference Unites Industry Leaders to Shape the Future of Responsible AI

Adam Savage of MythBusters to keynote, plus speakers from Cornerstone Advisors, Alloy Labs, WealthNext, The Digital Growth Institute and leading financial institutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, is hosting its annual industry event, Interact 2024 , on Oct. 27-30 in San Antonio, Texas at La Cantera Resort & Spa. With a theme of "Boldly Go," the event will lead financial institutions into the uncharted territory of AI and redefine how they interact with customers through a ChannelLess® strategy.

Adam Savage, editor-in-chief of Tested.com, author of #EveryToolsAHammer and former co-host of MythBusters, will keynote the event. Other speakers include industry experts such as Mary Wisniewski editor-at-large for Cornerstone Advisors; Jason Henrichs , CEO of Alloy Labs; James Robert Lay , CEO of Digital Growth Institute; and Samantha Paxson , Strategic Growth Advisor for WealthNext.

Interact 2024 will bring together C-suite executives and leaders in digital experience and call centers to learn from industry game changers and other financial organizations, including sessions with Quontic Bank, Robins FCU, Experian Insurance Services, Heritage Federal Credit Union, Wellby Financial, and Umpqua Bank. The conference features a mix of inspiring keynotes, collaborative breakouts, informative Q&As and interactive workshops--all designed to dive into how financial institutions can meet the needs of today's on-screen, on-demand consumer through the right balance of human and AI, voice and digital, and simple and secure interactions. Attendees will leave ready to drive immediate impact in their own organizations.

"We've secured a tremendous line-up of speakers and content for Interact 2024," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "It's a unique opportunity for executives, innovators and forward thinkers to meaningfully connect in person, sharing best practices, sparking ideas, and working collectively to move our industry forward. Attendees will walk away with strong connections, new ideas, and actionable strategies for charting a successful course toward ChannelLess® customer interactions."

Glia will announce winners of its first-ever Catalyst Awards at the event, a program that recognizes financial services companies that are successfully leveraging technology to transform how they interact with customers in a digital-first age. Across five distinct categories, the awards will honor the innovators who are setting new standards with a ChannelLess® interactions strategy, and demonstrating measurable success through qualitative and quantitative results. Submissions are now open until Sept. 20.

Glia's sophisticated partner network and collaboration with other industry-leading technology providers have attracted several notable sponsors to Interact 2024, including Q2 , Illuma , and Creovai . Attendees will have the opportunity to network with these premier providers and learn more about how they partner with Glia to transform customer interactions.

To learn more about Interact 2024 and register, please visit: https://www.glia.com/glia-interact .

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess® architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at glia.com .

