Glimpse Heaven Through the Power of Music

A spectacular concert event, A Glimpse of Heaven, was filmed at the famed Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and combines a variety of music with the power of God's Word to bring together a moving celebration and a fresh perspective on the promises of eternity.

Structured into six segments that each explore a different aspect of heaven, the concert moves the audience from imagining to longing to picturing heaven before taking them on a journey to experiencing the worship, peace, and promises of heaven. Blending both secular and Christian songs and accompanied by a full orchestra and professional choir, 10 guest artists share their musical mastery as David Jeremiah and Sheila Walsh guide the audience through the themes of heaven.

In a world filled with challenges, the concert aims to shift the audience's focus to the hope of heaven and encourages them to pause and consider the promises of eternity. The concert provides a sense of hope that many people desperately need.

"I've never spent two hours like this in my life," said David Jeremiah, founder and host of Turning Point with David Jeremiah. "Programs like this reach a wide range of audiences and are gateways to reach people that would not normally watch Turning Point. We are going to reach millions through our outreach with this series, and we want to produce programs at the highest caliber across all platforms. Success for us is about reaching people for Christ," added president and CEO, David Michael Jeremiah.

Experience a glimpse of heaven through the power of music!

This special concert is available on broadcast television, streaming platforms, and at davidjeremiah.org.

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With over forty years of ministry, his teaching has led to the creation of programming such as ProphecyExplained, BibleStrong.org, Airship Genesis, PassagesTV, Why the Nativity?, PerhapsToday, and The Coming Golden Age to name a few.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

Turning Point Ministries

