Turning Point with David Jeremiah Names New Executive Director of HR

Denis Nazarenkov brings 25 years of corporate and non-profit experience to the growing broadcast ministry

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point with David Jeremiah has appointed Denis Nazarenkov as the new executive director of Human Resources. Mr. Nazarenkov brings 25 years of experience to the role and will be instrumental in guiding Turning Point through its continued expansion. His background includes work with Fortune 500 companies—Home Depot and Charter Communications—time on the mission field, and experience as an assistant pastor.

Mr. Nazarenkov's hiring comes at a pivotal time for Turning Point, which has experienced substantial growth, particularly during the Covid pandemic. His experience in both for-profit and non-profit sectors will be an invaluable asset as he leads the Human Resources team in new growth and development initiatives. Turning Point currently has a global staff of more than 240 employees across six continents and operates three offices in San Diego, including its new multimedia studio.

Mr. Nazarenkov's responsibilities will include leading the Human Resources team, spearheading new growth and development initiatives, and sustaining the family-friendly culture upon which the company was founded. His vision for his role is rooted in supporting the organization's mission and caring for its people. He sees this opportunity as a chance to bring the experience and skills he gained in the corporate world back into the realm of Christian ministry, contributing to a mission of eternal significance.

"Human Resources is entrusted to carry out the vision of the leaders while caring for the people who are carrying out the mission," said Mr. Nazarenkov.

David Michael Jeremiah, CEO of Turning Point, expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Nazarenkov joining the team: "I look forward to working with an executive director of Human Resources that not only has the corporate view of the growth we are experiencing and where we are heading in the future, but that understands the ministry world and the heart we have for our employees."

Dr. David Jeremiah is a renowned Bible teacher, New York Times bestselling author, and founder/host of Turning Point Broadcast Ministry. With over forty years of ministry, his teaching has led to the creation of programming such as ProphecyExplained, BibleStrong.org, Airship Genesis, PassagesTV, Why the Nativity?, PerhapsToday, and The Coming Golden Age to name a few.

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

