Glimpse of Human-Computer Symbiosis Future Unveiled at SMC2020

The adoption of Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) simulation software, and High Performance Computing (HPC) have demonstrated explosive new growth during this decade. What was considered supercomputing ten years ago, is now available to anyone for rent on the cloud. And yet, we are only on the foothills compared to the mountain of new adoption that is about to occur. Growth achieved so far was driven by the compute-constrained nature of CAE, and the fact that modern compute power and price have met those constraints.

A GURU session, depicted in: https://vimeo.com/452700313

The next liftoff will come from addressing the expertise-barrier — the fact that months to years of training is needed to adopt one new simulation package, and that the manual time to set up a new simulation is longer than the time it takes to run it.

Presenting some of their latest efforts to minimize the human workload needed to translate engineering questions into computational workflows, Allan Grosvenor, CEO of MSBAI, said: "Today, simulations take longer to setup than they take to run. We think the number of engineers using engineering simulation software and HPC [High Performance Computing] is nothing compared to what it's about to become!"

MSBAI is a privately held small business located in Los Angeles, CA, developing the cognitive AI assistant for engineering: GURU.

