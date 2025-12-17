Glittering Fireworks and Drone Display to Take Center Stage as Las Vegas Rings in 2026

Counting Down in Style: Las Vegas Prepares for a Sparkling Send-off to 2025

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas will dazzle with a first-of-its-kind drone show synchronized with spectacular fireworks from 10 of the city's resorts, while festive experiences take place across the destination in celebration of New Year's Eve.

Those who won't be in Vegas to ring in 2026 can catch Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough as they take over the city for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026" live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Sky-High Celebrations

Las Vegas will ring in the new year with an extraordinary aerial celebration that combines a synchronized drone light spectacular, a fireworks show launched from iconic Strip and city rooftops, and a live countdown on Sphere's Exosphere.

For the first time on New Year's Eve, 600 cutting-edge UVAs will take to the Las Vegas sky in perfect harmony with the fireworks, delivering a multi-media performance designed to elevate the countdown to new heights. The drones will take off from the Las Vegas Event Plaza (located across from Wynn Las Vegas. )

Presented by Fireworks by Grucci, the eight-minute pyrotechnic show will launch from 10 rooftop locations across the Strip and beyond creating an intricate, choreographed sequence set to a custom soundtrack featuring classic and contemporary rock anthems. The performance includes creative designs and special features with increased power and noise from salute barrages and rapid-fire aerial shells to fully embrace the "Rock" theme.

Throughout the show, the synchronized drone show will complement the fireworks with dynamic, illuminated scenes in the sky, enhancing the visual storytelling and building to a dramatic patriotic finale. The performance will welcome 2026 and honor the start of America's 250th anniversary year, ending in Grucci's signature Titanium Grand Finale.

Street traffic on the Strip from Tropicana to Spring Mountain Boulevard will be closed, giving guests ample space to take in the show from every angle.

For those celebrating 2026 downtown, Fremont Street Experience presents its New Year's Eve event, Countdown Under The Canopy™, hosted by Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley. Guests can enjoy performances from Robin Thicke, CeeLo Green, Common Kings, Chingy, Pertinence, and Sammy Johnson across multiple stages, capped by a midnight fireworks display from Plaza Hotel & Casino.

Fireworks locations include:

Energizing Entertainment and Nightlife

Across New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, Las Vegas' entertainment and nightlife lineup lights up the city with nonstop performances and star-studded experiences, including:

Countdowns & Cheers

AREA15 is set to welcome ALLEYCVT as the headliner for its 2026 New Year's Eve Masquerade that will feature heart-pounding electronic music, roaming performers, art installations and more.

Easy's Cocktail Lounge inside Aria Resort & Casino will present a star-powered New Year's Eve bash headlined by singer, songwriter, actor and "American Idol" finalist Mackenzie Sol.

Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar inside Caesars Palace will host a high-energy celebration with a performance by Michael Richter, and as midnight approaches, Caspian's will treat guests to a complimentary champagne toast and caviar bump as a showstopping farewell to 2025.

A New Year's Eve Countdown in the Clouds at Legacy Club at Circa Las Vegas will start 2026 on a high note with views of the city's stunning fireworks displays, an open bar, a champagne toast at midnight and music performed by DJ Optic.

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will kick off the new year full of rock 'n' roll energy inside the speakeasy-style venue with a headlining performance by The 442s.

Clique Bar & Lounge inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will celebrate with DJ sets, live dancers and immersive disco-inspired moments that carry the crowd straight into 2026.

The Oasis Ice Rink at Fontainebleau Las Vegas will host a New Year's Eve Fireworks Viewing Party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Located on the resort's third floor, the 7,500-square-foot real ice rink will feature late-night ice skating, VIP fire pits, and cabana seating with views of the fireworks.

Kick off 2026 East Coast-style at Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 9 p.m. New Year's Eve fireworks show amid a stunning display of over 5 million holiday lights. This award-winning drive-through event runs nightly through Jan. 4, 2026.

Chéri Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas will host a New Year's Eve celebration with an open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight, elevated bites, gourmet food stations, and a live DJ. Tickets are $400 per person and include a midnight champagne toast.

At Palms Casino Resort, guests can dance the night away at KAOS with general admission starting at $26 and VIP tables available, before stepping outside for a state-of-the-art fireworks show at midnight. For panoramic Strip views, Ghostbar offers tickets starting at $99, with VIP options and three drink tickets included.

Play Playground Las Vegas inside Luxor Las Vegas is launching an all-play New Year's Eve celebration from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., with a three-hour specialty open bar, unlimited gameplay across more than 20 attractions, and complimentary access to the popular Duck Duck BOOM! ride.

Eight Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas will offer stunning views of the Las Vegas Strip's iconic New Year's Eve fireworks from the patio, and inside the sleek cigar lounge, handcrafted cocktails, gourmet bites and live DJs will enhance the celebration.

Rose Rooftop at Resorts World Las Vegas will host a rooftop celebration under the stars, featuring music, full bar service and sweeping views of the Las Vegas skyline from one of the city's premier firework-viewing destinations from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests who dine at participating property outlets offering a New Year's Eve Gala menu will receive complimentary entry.

Gatsby's Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas will host a glittering, high-energy celebration complete with a live DJ, shimmering photo ops and a midnight champagne toast under a shower of gold confetti.

Ocean Prime Las Vegas invites guests to welcome the new year with an exclusive dinner and fireworks experience on its fourth-floor outdoor terrace, offering unobstructed views of the Strip. Guests can enjoy Ocean Prime's full à la carte menu, including a special Chef Feature of King Crab Chilean Sea Bass.

Ole Red is set to greet 2026 with a free New Year's Eve celebration hosted by Nikki and Brie Garcia. The evening's festivities will include live music from Ole Red's main stage as well as on the GHOST® rooftop stage.

Rio Las Vegas Hotel and Casino invites guests to its iconic VooDoo Lounge for handcrafted cocktails, live entertainment and sweeping skyline views ideal for fireworks. Open bar and VIP packages are available, and the Rio Event Stage offers free, all-day viewing of ball drops from around the world.

South Point Hotel Casino & Spa will host numerous themed New Year's parties that include drinks, champagne toasts and more. Entertainment includes The Texas Tenors in the Grand Ballroom, The Swinging Bronx Wanderers in the showroom, an '80s New Year's Eve Dance Party featuring The Spazmatics in the exhibit hall, and a New Year's at Noon party featuring The Sinatra Experience with Dave Halston.

The BLOCK is going full throttle for New Year's Eve, with rooftop countdowns and thumping dance floors to tequila-fueled toasts as downtown's hottest spots ignite one massive, walkable party. Guests can roam between Commonwealth, We All Scream, Discopussy, Park on Fremont, La Mona Rosa, The Laundry Room and Lucky Day for an unforgettable night in the heart of Fremont East.

Feast Into the New Year

Proper Eats Food Hall at ARIA Resort & Casino will host a nonstop New Year's Eve Party featuring live DJ sets, an open bar from 7-10 p.m., and a night filled with vibrant decor, glowing party favors and infectious energy.

Amaya Modern Mexican at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will usher in the new year with specials throughout the night and a high-energy lineup of entertainment including dancers, fire performers, a saxophonist and a DJ spinning tunes.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas invites guests to toast the New Year with extraordinary dining specials. Don's Prime will feature elevated classics like Wagyu short rib ravioli with Alaskan King Crab, a Snake River Farms filet with Maine lobster tail, and Baked Alaska for dessert. KYU will highlight special holiday items alongside its à la carte menu, including prime filet with lobster tail and brown butter miso hollandaise. Mother Wolf will host two seatings featuring some of Chef Funke's signature Italian dishes like Ippoglosso alla Puttanesca and Melanzane Parmigiana. Collins will celebrate with bottomless Dom Perignon and caviar enhancements, while Bleau Bar invites guests to ring in 2026 beneath its chandelier with a live DJ.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, located inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, will toast the new year with a memorable celebration and bottomless cocktails, with VIP seating available for the best views of the fireworks, beginning at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Plaza Hotel & Casino will celebrate New Year's Eve with a full evening of celebrations, complete with a delicious dinner at Oscar's Steakhouse, complimentary champagne toasts, and downtown's only live fireworks show. In addition, the Plaza's New Year's Eve room package includes 25% off room rates (two-night minimum stay, Saturday, Dec. 27 through Saturday Jan. 3) and complimentary early check-in and late check-out (based on availability).

Ring in 2026 at High Steaks Vegas at Rio Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, 50 floors above the Strip, with a special New Year's Eve celebration by chef James Trees. Guests can enjoy elevated bites, a premium open bar, live entertainment and 180-degree views of the fireworks show.

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower will step into 2026 with a sky-high celebration featuring its annual Party in the Tower, a specialty prix fixe dinner at the award-winning Top of the World Steakhouse. The evening includes a live DJ, champagne toast, party favors, elevated beverage service, and sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip and midnight fireworks.

South Point Hotel Casino & Spa will feature three-course New Year's specials, including Don Vito's, Baja Miguel's and Primarily Prime Rib, and Silverado Steak House will offer a four-course special.

La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas will usher in the new year with an indulgent five-course prix fixe dinner on New Year's Eve, with an option to add the sommelier's hand-picked wine pairings.

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas will offer an ultra-glamorous New Year's Eve experience. Peacock Alley will include Moët & Chandon with a selection of elevated bites, while Hard Shake offers premium window seating featuring Dom Pérignon and gourmet small plates.

Getting Around

The Las Vegas Monorail will be open around-the-clock for New Year's Eve, offering locals and visitors the only motorized method of transportation along the Las Vegas Strip, which will be closed to all traffic in the hours leading up to 2026.

The monorail will operate continuously from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, until 2 a.m. Friday, Jan 2, 2026, for a total of 43 straight hours.

Locals can purchase $1 single-ride tickets at customer service booths located at every station (except Boingo Station at Las Vegas Convention Center) from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31 with proof of Nevada ID. For out-of-town guests, one-ride tickets are $6.

The monorail also offers an e-ticket discount on unlimited-ride passes starting at $13.45 for a 24-hour pass, which can be purchased online.

Monorail ticket holders looking for things to do in the destination over the holiday weekend are invited to take advantage of the "Show Your Ticket & Save" program, which provides discounts on shows, attractions, restaurants and more.

