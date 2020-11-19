GLMX Appoints Electronic Trading Veteran as New General Counsel & CAO

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GLMX, a comprehensive technology solution for the trading of money market instruments including repurchase agreements (repo) and securities lending, has appointed Lauren Carroll as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer. Carroll will be based in GLMX's New York office and will be responsible for providing strategic legal advice and direction for the global business.

Carroll has more than a decade's worth of experience in the financial markets. She joins GLMX from MarketAxess, where she was General Counsel for LiquidityEdge, the MarketAxess Rates business, and Assistant General Counsel for the firm. Before MarketAxess, Carroll held various senior and general counsel positions at ICAP, MyTreasury, and R3.

"Lauren's comprehensive legal knowledge across markets is essential to supporting the dramatic growth in product demand and volumes which GLMX is experiencing," said Sal Giglio, GLMX's COO and Chief Markets Officer.

CEO and co-founder Glenn Havlicek added, "We welcome Lauren to our senior management team. Her extensive experience with innovative, high-growth companies will be of critical importance as GLMX expands its client set and product offerings".

"GLMX has carved out a unique position for itself as one of the pre-eminent trading technology providers in a market that is becoming increasingly reliant on digital connectivity," said Carroll. "I'm excited to join the Company at a time when it is experiencing exponential growth and believe my skill set will contribute significantly to GLMX's success."

The Company's powerful progress was highlighted last month when, in a poll across repo market participants, GLMX was named Top Securities Finance Trading Platform for the Americas by Global Investor ISF.

About GLMX

Founded in 2010, GLMX is an independent financial technology company financed by Sutter Hill Ventures, Otter Capital and Tippet Venture Partners. Wall Street veterans partnered with Silicon Valley technologists to develop GLMX proprietary technology which provides an intuitive, comprehensive, integrated global money market trading solution for institutional participants. The goal of GLMX is to be a leader in technology, to maximize trade lifecycle efficiency and reporting and to improve client access to market liquidity. For additional information, please visit www.glmx.com .

SOURCE GLMX