Glo Fiber Announces Broadband Expansion in Ohio

100% fiber-optic network will bring multi-gigabit speeds to over 40,000 homes and businesses

EDINBURG, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (NASDAQ: SHEN), announced plans to deploy next-generation, fiber-optic broadband services to over 40,000 additional homes and businesses in Ohio. Engineering work is already underway to connect the communities of Zanesville, Hillsboro, Jackson, Johnstown, and Greenfield. Glo Fiber currently provides service in Chillicothe, Circleville, Lancaster, and Washington Courthouse, Ohio in addition to markets in Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland.

"Glo Fiber has expanded rapidly over the past five years, and we now pass approximately 250,000 homes and businesses with our leading-edge fiber optic networks. We focus on providing outstanding customer service and exceptional network reliability, and we are very excited to expand our 100% fiber-optic network to additional communities in Ohio," said Shentel's Chief Operating Officer, Ed McKay.

Glo Fiber provides high-speed, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). The direct fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connection, coupled with Shentel's 15,400-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled reliability. In addition to multi-gigabit internet speeds, Glo Fiber offers streaming video services, phone services, and Wall-to-Wall WiFi service to ensure a seamless, reliable connection anywhere in your home or business.

As a leading broadband internet provider, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt, local customer service

Ohio is a key growth market for Glo Fiber residential and commercial services, and fiber network expansion is set to occur throughout 2024 and beyond. Additional details on construction schedules for specific communities will be released in the coming months.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to approximately 250,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shentel

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in seven contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with approximately 15,400 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company