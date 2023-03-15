Glo Fiber Announces Expansion of its Fiber Network to Centre County, Pennsylvania

Expansion will bring internet speeds up to 5 Gbps to State College Borough and Ferguson Township

EDINBURG, Va., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced that they have reached agreements with municipal officials to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to State College Borough and Ferguson Township, located in Centre County, Pennsylvania. Construction is slated to begin in 2024.

Throughout the 18 to 24-month construction process, Glo Fiber will bring a future-proof 100% fiber network to more than 13,000 homes and businesses in both State College Borough and Ferguson Township. Glo Fiber enables multi-gigabit internet access with symmetrical upload and download speeds. Using Shentel's 8,300-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber can ensure high speeds, low latency, and increased reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Glo Fiber takes pride in differentiating its service from other broadband providers in several key ways:

Exceptional reliability driven by FTTH technology

Symmetrical download and upload speeds

Ultra-fast speeds up to 5 Gigs

Simple, straightforward pricing

Local customer service representatives

"We are thrilled to be expanding our Glo Fiber service to this area," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry & Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "Both State College Borough and Ferguson Township are vibrant areas with a college atmosphere also known for their arts and cultural activities. Our services will enhance the areas, giving residents and students more options and businesses opportunities to expand and grow with future demands. Glo Fiber has been transformative in each market we have launched, and we cannot wait to bring this positive impact to State College and Ferguson."

State College Borough and Ferguson Township residents will receive communications approximately 30 days prior to construction activity in their neighborhood.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com or 1-800-IWANTGLO (1-877-492-6845).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 8,300 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

