GLO24K Partners with Walmart to Launch its Award-Winning LED Beauty Devices in Over 200 Stores Nationwide for the 2025 Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO24K, a global leader in LED beauty technology, is proud to announce a landmark retail partnership with Walmart, bringing its most advanced at-home skincare innovations—also known as Skin-Tech—to more than 200 Walmart stores across the United States, beginning early December 2025. This strategic rollout marks the first nationwide brick-and-mortar expansion of GLO24K's clinically inspired LED beauty devices into the world's largest mass-market retail chain during the peak holiday shopping season.

GLO24K 7 Color LED Mask Beauty Tool Beauty Device GLO24K Triple Action Eye Care Therapy Wand Beauty Device Beauty Tool

As part of the launch, Walmart customers will have access to two of GLO24K's groundbreaking, dermatologist-approved, and best-selling devices at promotional prices exclusive to Walmart:

The GLO24K 7-Color LED Mask – A full-face, see-through, premium LED device featuring seven therapeutic wavelengths designed to target fine lines, loss of elasticity, uneven tone, and blemishes for visibly revitalized skin.





The GLO24K Triple-Action Eye Care Therapy Wand – A precision eye-care device engineered to rejuvenate the delicate eye area using targeted Red LED light combined with thermal stimulation and vibration technology to reduce puffiness, crow's feet, and dark circles.

Both beauty devices are rechargeable, lightweight, easy to use, ergonomically designed, and travel-friendly. Built with non-invasive photon technology originally developed by NASA, these LED tools deliver professional-level results without appointments, downtime, or costly clinic treatments.

Beyond these two hero devices, GLO24K offers a robust portfolio of approximately 10 advanced LED beauty devices, all award-winning, clinically tested, and dermatologist approved to help rejuvenate and revitalize the skin for visible anti-aging results and a flawless complexion.

"Partnering with Walmart amplifies our mission to make professional LED skincare accessible to everyone," said a GLO24K spokesperson. "This collaboration brings cutting-edge beauty technology to millions of shoppers, just in time for the holidays. We are thrilled to offer Walmart customers our most advanced and clinically driven devices ever."

The Walmart partnership reflects the rapidly growing demand for LED beauty systems in the U.S. market, where beauty technology continues to outperform traditional skincare categories. According to industry research, LED device adoption is rising exponentially as consumers seek long-term, non-invasive treatments backed by visible results.

GLO24K's rollout at Walmart will include dedicated in-store displays, promotional gifting prices, and holiday-ready packaging, reinforcing the brand's reputation as the premier choice for high-performance beauty devices.

In addition to expanding into Walmart stores, GLO24K has also enhanced its presence within Walmart's online marketplace, Walmart+, upgrading its storefront and offerings to provide more products, services, and features to Walmart customers. One of the most in-demand capabilities is GLO24K's AI Skin Scan Technology, a free and personalized digital tool that analyzes the user's skin, provides anti-aging scores, and recommends targeted LED treatments and skincare regimens.

About GLO24K

GLO24K is a U.S.-based beauty brand specializing in luxury LED skincare devices and 24K-infused skin solutions designed to deliver professional-grade results at home. Inspired by wellness technology and powered by innovation, GLO24K is committed to creating effective, research-driven tools that promote radiant, youthful, and healthy-looking skin. GLO24K devices are dermatologist approved, clinically inspired, and safe for all skin types. GLO24K Skin-Tech and skincare products can be found at spas, salons, dermatology practices, department stores, beauty boxes, television retail, and online across the U.S., Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

