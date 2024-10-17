GLO30 Celebrates Major Milestone with Opening of First Franchise Locations

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO30 the nation's fastest-growing subscription-based skincare studio – closed out Q3 with the opening of its first-ever franchise locations in Austin, Texas, and Alexandria, Virginia. These two new studios mark a significant milestone for the brand as it continues its strategic expansion across the country, with an impressive 100 units in development across 11 states in its first year of franchising.

GLO30 has attracted high-profile franchisees, including investors from brands like Papa John's, Great Clips, and even a Bravo TV celebrity housewife, reflecting strong confidence in its business model. Many franchisees are not only joining the GLO30 network but also acquiring additional territories, recognizing the growth potential of the brand. This enthusiasm is exemplified by Kasey Redus, GLO30's first franchisee to open, who has significantly expanded her initial investment from 5 units to 14 since becoming a franchisee.

The Austin studio, located in the vibrant Westlake area, is owned and operated by Redus, who brings a wealth of entrepreneurial experience and a passion for community engagement. After co-owning and operating a successful preschool for nearly 13 years, Redus was ready for a new challenge and found GLO30 to be the perfect opportunity to combine her business acumen with her commitment to wellness. Meanwhile, the Alexandria studio, owned by Scott Shaw and Janice Nichols, strengthens GLO30's presence in Virginia, positioning the brand as a leader in premium skincare services in the region.

"Opening the first GLO30 franchise was exhilarating, and it was an incredibly unique experience to have had the opportunity to learn how everything works from the ground up," said Kasey Redus, GLO30's first franchisee. "To be the first franchisee to open was a great goal to have, mainly for future bragging rights when they are all over the country."

The opening of GLO30's first two franchise locations in Austin and Alexandria marks a pivotal moment in the brand's growth journey, signaling the successful launch of its franchise model and its commitment to expanding access to premium skincare services. These two openings are just the tip of the iceberg, with 100 units in development and a handful of additional openings just around the corner. These new studios not only enhance GLO30's presence in key markets but also embody the brand's dedication to empowering local entrepreneurs to bring high-quality skincare to their communities. As GLO30 continues to gain traction in the franchise sector, these locations will serve as a testament to the company's innovative approach and the growing demand for personalized skincare solutions.

"Establishing our first franchise locations is not just about expansion; it's a strategic step toward bringing GLO30's innovative skincare model to communities across the country," said Dr. Arleen Lamba, founder of GLO30. "We're excited to empower our franchisees to thrive in their markets while providing exceptional skincare solutions that meet the growing demand for accessible, high-quality services."

GLO30 is targeting the top 50 MSAs in North America for franchise growth with an emphasis on areas with high foot traffic and a thriving community. With a model that can thrive in urban, suburban, corporate, and tourist areas, GLO30 is designed to be as adaptable and efficient as possible to scale across the country.

About GLO30 :

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Arleen Lamba, GLO30 is a membership-based skincare company focused on providing personalized routine treatments, medical-grade products and high-tech, high-touch guidance – every 30 days. GLO30 has defined a new category in the skincare services space, bridging the gap between luxurious day spas and more invasive medical clinics and med spas. The service-based skincare franchise is an affordable, accessible and approachable middle ground that delivers customized care in an hour or less – every 30 days. Trained specialists and propriety technology consistently deliver treatments tailored to the unique skin needs and goals of every member. GLO30 currently operates five corporate locations and has nearly 100 franchise units in development across the United States. For more information, visit www.GLO30.com.

About Fransmart:

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from 1–5-unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart's current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

