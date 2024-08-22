GLO30 Hires COO to Drive Strategic Growth and Operational Excellence

Tyler Moore Joins GLO30 Bringing Over a Decade of Success Growing Wellness Franchise Brands

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO30 – the nation's fastest-growing subscription-based skincare studio – has announced the appointment of Tyler Moore as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With an extensive background in franchising and operations, Tyler brings a wealth of experience that will be instrumental in driving GLO30's growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and building the foundation for a 500+ unit franchise network.

Tyler Moore joins GLO30 following an impressive career with industry-leading companies including the five brands housed under WellBiz. His expertise in integrating the brands, including Amazing Lash Studio®, Drybar®, Elements Massage®, Fitness Together®, and Radiant Waxing™, into a unified operational platform at WellBiz led to significant improvements in efficiency for both franchisees and the corporate support center. Tyler aims to replicate this success at GLO30 by implementing strategies that will streamline operations and support the company's expanding network of studios.

"I'm thrilled to join GLO30 at such an exciting time in the company's growth journey. I look forward to working closely with our franchisees to build not only strong and profitable studios but also a thriving, collaborative network," said Tyler Moore. "My goal is to foster deep, meaningful relationships with our franchisees, strengthen our team with top talent, and ensure that we are strategically positioned for long-term, sustainable growth. Together, we'll continue to innovate and lead in the skincare industry."

Tyler was drawn to GLO30 by the visionary leadership of the company's founder, Dr. Arleen Lamba, whose passion, innovativeness, and commitment to revolutionizing skincare have been key drivers of the company's success. Additionally, Tyler was impressed by GLO30's impressive growth trajectory and its partnership with Fransmart, known for turning emerging brands into powerhouse chains through franchising. With nearly 100 franchise units in development and the first of many franchise openings set for this fall, Tyler is eager to leverage his experience to further enhance GLO30's operational capabilities and ensure smooth rollouts of new studios across the country.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Tyler Moore to GLO30 as our new COO. Tyler's extensive experience in scaling wellness franchise brands and his strategic vision align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize skincare. His proven track record of driving operational excellence and his deep understanding of franchisee needs will be invaluable as we embark on this next phase of growth," Dr. Arleen Lamba, Founder of GLO30, said. "By building our dream team today, we are laying the groundwork for a 500+ unit network that will define the future of skincare."

In his new role, Tyler will focus on optimizing operational processes, enhancing franchisee support, and driving the company's overall growth strategy. His leadership will be crucial as GLO30 continues to expand its footprint and deliver exceptional skincare services to an ever-growing customer base.

About GLO30 :

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Arleen Lamba, GLO30 is a membership-based skincare company focused on providing personalized routine treatments, medical-grade products and high-tech, high-touch guidance – every 30 days. GLO30 has defined a new category in the skincare services space, bridging the gap between luxurious day spas and more invasive medical clinics and med spas. The service-based skincare franchise is an affordable, accessible and approachable middle ground that delivers customized care in an hour or less – every 30 days. Trained specialists and propriety technology consistently deliver treatments tailored to the unique skin needs and goals of every member. GLO30 currently operates five corporate locations and has nearly 100 franchise units in development across the United States. For more information, visit www.GLO30.com.

About Fransmart :

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from 1–5-unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart's current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram,Twitter, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

SOURCE Fransmart