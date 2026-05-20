GLOB Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Globant S.A. (GLOB) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on June 23, 2026

Globant's Three Corrective Disclosures Erased $143.71 Per Share in Value as Latin American Expansion Failures Surfaced Quarter After Quarter

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: February 15, 2024 through August 14, 2025. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

From $210.17 on February 20, 2025, Globant shares collapsed to $66.46 by August 15, 2025, a cumulative loss of $143.71 per share (68.38%). The lead plaintiff deadline is June 23, 2026.

Three Waves of Market Repricing

The market did not absorb Globant's Latin American failures in a single event. Instead, investors endured three separate corrective shocks across six months, each one stripping away another layer of the Company's optimistic narrative:

February 21, 2025: Shares fell 28% ($58.45 per share) after Globant missed Q4 2024 guidance and reported a 1.3% decline in Latin American revenue, the first admission of regional weakness

Shares fell 28% ($58.45 per share) after Globant missed Q4 2024 guidance and reported a 1.3% decline in Latin American revenue, the first admission of regional weakness May 16, 2025: Shares fell 23% ($31.37 per share) after Q1 2025 results revealed a 9% year-over-year Latin American revenue decline and management stated "Mexico is suffering. Brazil is suffering."

Shares fell 23% ($31.37 per share) after Q1 2025 results revealed a 9% year-over-year Latin American revenue decline and management stated "Mexico is suffering. Brazil is suffering." August 15, 2025: Shares fell 15% ($11.66 per share) after Globant disclosed a 2% headcount reduction (approximately 1,000 employees), a $47.6 million restructuring charge, and admitted headcount had been declining "for a number of quarters"

Why the Cumulative Decline Matters for Shareholders

The lawsuit contends that each disclosure removed a portion of the artificial inflation embedded in Globant's stock price. Investors who purchased at different points during the Class Period experienced different degrees of harm, but the complaint alleges that every purchaser between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025 acquired shares at prices inflated by concealed operational failures in Latin America.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

The Volume Signature of Each Correction

The filing states that each corrective event triggered abnormal trading volume as the market reassessed Globant's value. The successive nature of the declines, the complaint asserts, demonstrates that the Company parceled out bad news rather than making full disclosure when material problems first arose.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The pattern of successive corrective disclosures in this case raises important questions about when Globant's leadership knew the Latin American expansion was faltering and why investors were not told sooner." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is June 23, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GLOB Lawsuit

Q: How much did GLOB stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 68.38% from its pre-class period price, a decline of $143.71 per share, after Globant disclosed declining Latin American revenue, mass layoffs, and a $47.6 million restructuring charge across three corrective events. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: When did Globant allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 15, 2024 to August 14, 2025. The alleged fraud was revealed through three corrective disclosures in February, May, and August 2025, each causing significant stock declines.

Q: What do GLOB investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my GLOB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP