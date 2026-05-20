POET Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds POET Technologies Inc. (POET) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on June 29, 2026

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA in the POET Technologies Securities Action Where Shareholders Lost $7.15 Per Share

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: June 29, 2026. Investors who purchased POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: POET) securities between April 1, 2026 and April 27, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

POET shares lost $7.15 per share, a 47.3% single-day collapse, after the Company disclosed the cancellation of all Celestial AI purchase orders due to an alleged confidentiality breach. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 29, 2026.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), Congress established a structured process for selecting a lead plaintiff in securities class actions. The lead plaintiff is the shareholder or group of shareholders appointed by the court to represent the entire class. In the POET Technologies action, this means representing all purchasers of POET securities between April 1, 2026 and April 27, 2026 who suffered losses when alleged misrepresentations about PFIC tax status and confidential business relationships were revealed.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The court typically appoints the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought

Lead plaintiffs direct the litigation strategy and select lead counsel on behalf of the class

Serving as lead plaintiff costs nothing out of pocket; attorneys work on a contingency basis approved by the court

Lead plaintiffs may provide testimony at deposition or trial if the case does not settle

Any investor who purchased POET securities during the Class Period may apply regardless of loss size

Multiple investors may join together as a lead plaintiff group to aggregate their losses

Post-Deadline Procedures

After June 29, 2026, the court will review all competing motions and appoint the lead plaintiff it deems most adequate. The appointed lead plaintiff then selects lead counsel, and the consolidated action proceeds. This process typically takes 60 to 90 days following the deadline.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not apply for lead plaintiff status are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any recovery without taking any action before the deadline. The deadline applies solely to those seeking to lead the litigation on behalf of the class.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the POET Technologies case, the court will evaluate which applicant is best positioned to oversee claims arising from the alleged PFIC misrepresentation and confidentiality breach that destroyed a critical customer relationship." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the POET Lawsuit

Q: What is the POET lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is June 29, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before June 29, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What do POET investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my POET shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP