GLOB Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Globant S.A.

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) common stock between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025. Globant is a Luxembourg-incorporated international technology company that provides digital consulting and related services.

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The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Globant S.A. (GLOB) Misled Investors Regarding the Success of its Latin America Business

According to the complaint, in mid-2023, Globant announced a $1 billion strategic pivot to increase its Latin American business. Throughout the class period, Globant touted to investors the success of its Latin American pivot and the strength of its Latin American operations, as well as heralded itself as a market leader and employer of choice in the region.

Plaintiff alleges that unbeknownst to investors, Globant's Latin American strategy was not successful. In reality, Globant was facing pervasive problems with its Latin American operations, including declining demand for its services, client defections, and project cancellations. Globant also froze wages for its employees in Mexico and Argentina, further harming its Latin American operations and leading to widespread employee turmoil and degraded client services.

On August 14, 2025, Globant fully disclosed the true extent of its failures in Latin America. Reporting mixed Q2 2025 results, Globant announced that it had reduced its headcount by 2% in Q2, or about 1,000 employees, and taken a $47.6 million restructuring charge. On this news, Globant's stock price dropped from a closing price of $78.12 per share on August 14, 2025, to a closing price of $66.46 per share on August 15, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Globant S.A. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by June 23, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP