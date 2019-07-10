Global $ 4.6 Bn Vacuum Interrupter Market Outlook to 2026
Global Vacuum Interrupter market accounted for $2.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
Growing rate of industrialization & urbanization, development of transmission & distribution networks and technological advancements are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, lack of existing government policies is hindering the market growth.
A vacuum circuit breaker can be differentiated from other circuit breakers on the basis of its arc quenching technique. In this type, the interruption of current flowing through arc takes place in vacuum. This technology is widely used for applications working on medium voltage. This are also suitable for high voltage applications, however they are not commercially viable yet.
Based on Application, Circuit Breaker segment has significant growth due to increasing manufacturing industries in developing countries, infrastructure development, and urbanizations are some of the factors driving the market growth.
By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to the major manufacturing hubs for vacuum interrupters and growth of the transmission & distribution sectors are some of the factors propelling the market growth in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Vacuum Interrupter Market include ABB, Siemens AG, Eaton, LS Industrial Systems, Meidensha Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Actom, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., Avantha Group and GE.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Rated Voltage
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Above 30 kV
5.3 15-30 kV
5.4 0-15 kV
6 Global Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Contact Structure
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Axial Magnetic / Field Contact
6.3 Spiral Contact
6.4 Flat Contact
7 Global Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ceramic Vacuum Interrupter
7.3 Glass Vacuum Interrupter
8 Global Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Tap Changer
8.3 Load Break Switch
8.4 Contactor
8.5 Recloser
8.6 Circuit Breaker
8.7 Other Applications
8.7.1 DC Applications & Traction
9 Global Vacuum Interrupter Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oil & Gas
9.3 Transportation Sector
9.4 Utilities
9.5 Mining Sector
9.6 Industrial Plants
9.7 Other End Users
9.7.1 Data Centers
10 Global Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Distributor
10.3 Direct Sales
11 Global Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 ABB
13.2 Siemens AG
13.3 Eaton
13.4 LS Industrial Systems
13.5 Meidensha Corporation
13.6 Toshiba Corporation
13.7 Actom
13.8 Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.
13.9 Avantha Group
13.10 GE
