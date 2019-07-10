Global $ 4.6 Bn Vacuum Interrupter Market Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vacuum Interrupter - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Vacuum Interrupter market accounted for $2.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Growing rate of industrialization & urbanization, development of transmission & distribution networks and technological advancements are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, lack of existing government policies is hindering the market growth.

A vacuum circuit breaker can be differentiated from other circuit breakers on the basis of its arc quenching technique. In this type, the interruption of current flowing through arc takes place in vacuum. This technology is widely used for applications working on medium voltage. This are also suitable for high voltage applications, however they are not commercially viable yet.

Based on Application, Circuit Breaker segment has significant growth due to increasing manufacturing industries in developing countries, infrastructure development, and urbanizations are some of the factors driving the market growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to the major manufacturing hubs for vacuum interrupters and growth of the transmission & distribution sectors are some of the factors propelling the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Vacuum Interrupter Market include ABB, Siemens AG, Eaton, LS Industrial Systems, Meidensha Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Actom, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., Avantha Group and GE.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Rated Voltage

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Above 30 kV

5.3 15-30 kV

5.4 0-15 kV



6 Global Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Contact Structure

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Axial Magnetic / Field Contact

6.3 Spiral Contact

6.4 Flat Contact



7 Global Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ceramic Vacuum Interrupter

7.3 Glass Vacuum Interrupter



8 Global Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tap Changer

8.3 Load Break Switch

8.4 Contactor

8.5 Recloser

8.6 Circuit Breaker

8.7 Other Applications

8.7.1 DC Applications & Traction



9 Global Vacuum Interrupter Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oil & Gas

9.3 Transportation Sector

9.4 Utilities

9.5 Mining Sector

9.6 Industrial Plants

9.7 Other End Users

9.7.1 Data Centers



10 Global Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Distributor

10.3 Direct Sales



11 Global Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 ABB

13.2 Siemens AG

13.3 Eaton

13.4 LS Industrial Systems

13.5 Meidensha Corporation

13.6 Toshiba Corporation

13.7 Actom

13.8 Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

13.9 Avantha Group

13.10 GE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r45jd2





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

