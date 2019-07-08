Global & Chinese Animation Market Outlook 2019-2025: Bilibili and Tencent are the Key Players, Having Invested in a Number of Companies with IP Capacity or Animation Production Capabilities

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Animation Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Up to date, the global animation market is still firmly dominated by the United States and Japan, followed by South Korea that springs up. The global animation output value approximates USD250 billion, and records as much as USD500 billion or so if peripheral products are taken into account.

The Japanese animation market was worth over JPY2 trillion for the first time in 2017, thanks to the foreign animation boom and business diversification. South Korea's animation sales in 2017 was estimated to be KRW1 trillion (about RMB6 billion), of which KRW724 billion (about RMB4.3 billion) might come from online animation whose market size is expected to report KRW1 trillion by 2020.



China's animation industry has been progressing apace over the recent years, with its output value surging from RMB88.2 billion in 2013 to RMB174.7 billion in 2018 and expectedly outnumbering RMB200 billion in 2019 and standing at RMB375 billion by 2025.



The output value of animation is largely contributed by the upstream content market and the downstream derivative market, of which the market of derivatives hit about RMB76.4 billion in 2017, doubling that of the former. In Japan, the market size of derivatives is generally 8-10 times that of the broadcast market, indicating great growth potentiality of Chinese animation derivative market.



Users' habit of paying for animation content is still being cultivated. In 2018, paid works accounted for 22% of the top 50 animation works on air by view. Joint broadcast and exclusive broadcast of premium content shared the paid head content, 71% of which was covered by iQIYI that performed well in the animation payment field. In the future, animation will be integrated into the paid content along with dramas and movies.



With the better living standards of adolescents and the widespread ACG (anime, comics and games) culture in China, there is an enormous number of pan-ACG users in China, hitting nearly 350 million in 2018 (including more than 200 million online animation users). The huge user base triggers huge demand for animations.



The animation industry has always been a hot spot for investment, but it is primarily dominated by strategic investors including platform giants (such as Tencent, iQiyi, NetEase and Bilibili) as well as film and television companies (mainly Enlight Media and Wanda Media). Among them, Bilibili and Tencent have become important players in the animation investment, and they have invested in a number of companies with IP capacity or animation production capabilities.



The report highlights the following:

Definition, industry chain, business model, development characteristics, etc. of animation industry;

Animation industry policy, industry status, scale, etc. of global and segmented markets ( USA , Japan , South Korea );

, , ); Development environment, market size, competition pattern, industrial base, etc. of China's animation industry;

animation industry; China's animation industry chain, upstream, midstream and downstream enterprises, and user preference survey data;

animation industry chain, upstream, midstream and downstream enterprises, and user preference survey data; Scale, structure, trends, etc. of China's animation production and distribution markets (TV animation, animated film, anime games, new media animation);

animation production and distribution markets (TV animation, animated film, anime games, new media animation); Scale, pattern, etc. of China's derivatives market (animation toys, animation clothing, theme park, brand licensing);

derivatives market (animation toys, animation clothing, theme park, brand licensing); Operation, development strategy, etc. of 8 foreign and 10 Chinese animation related enterprises.

Key Topics Covered



1. Overview of Animation Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Industrial Chain

1.3 Business Model

1.4 Economic Characteristics

1.5 Development Features



2. Global Animation Industry Development

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Support Policy

2.1.2 Market Pattern

2.2 United States

2.2.1 Overview

2.2.2 Development History

2.2.3 Industrial Chain Analysis

2.3 Japan

2.3.1 Overview

2.3.2 Development History

2.3.3 Industrial Chain Analysis

2.3.4 Production Costs

2.4 South Korea



3. China Animation Industry Development

3.1 Development Environment

3.1.1 Policy Environment

3.1.2 Industry Environment

3.2 Market Size

3.2.1 Output Value

3.2.2 User Scale

3.3 Enterprises Analysis

3.3.1 Major Participants

3.3.2 Production Type

3.3.3 Media Type

3.3.4 Integrated Type

3.4 Competition Pattern

3.4.1 Foreign Enterprises' Layout in China

3.4.2 Capital Interest

3.5 Animation Industry Base



4. Structure of and Analysis on China's Animation Industry Chain

4.1 Industry Chain: Upstream, Midstream, Downstream

4.2 Upstream Producers

4.2.1 Content Production

4.2.2 Animation Production

4.3 Midstream Service Providers

4.3.1 Anime Release and Broadcast

4.3.2 Animation Derivative Industry

4.4 Downstream Users



5. Animation Production and Distribution Markets in China

5.1 TV Animation

5.1.1 Scale

5.1.2 Structure

5.2 Animated Film

5.2.1 Scale

5.2.2 Pattern

5.3 Cartoon Game

5.4 Comic

5.5 New Media Market

5.5.1 Overview

5.5.2 Characteristics

5.5.3 Profit Model

5.5.4 Industrial Subject

5.5.5 Market Demand

5.5.6 Market Size

5.5.7 Trends



6. China Animation Derivative Industry

6.1 Overview

6.2 Animation Toy

6.2.1 Scale

6.2.2 Pattern

6.3 Animation Apparel

6.3.1 Scale

6.3.2 Pattern

5.3.3 Enterprise

6.4 Theme Park

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Major Enterprises

6.5 Brand Authorizing

6.5.1 Market Scale

6.5.2 Characteristics and Existing Problems

6.5.3 Trends



7. Typical Enterprises in Global Animation Industry

7.1 Disney

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Main Business

7.1.3 Development Course

7.1.4 Operation

7.1.5 Business Model

7.1.6 Competitive Advantages

7.2 Bandai Namco Group

7.3 Hasbro

7.4 Toei Animation

7.5 Others

7.5.1 DreamWorks

7.5.2 Pixar Animation

7.5.3 Sotsu

7.5.4 Studio Ghibli



8. Typical Enterprises in China's Animation Industry

8.1 Guangdong Alpha Animation & Culture Co. Ltd.

8.1.1 Profile

8.1.2 Development Course

8.1.3 Operation

8.1.4 R&D Expense

8.1.5 Competitive Advantages

8.1.6 Strategic Layout

8.1.7 Performance Forecast

8.2 Meisheng Cultural & Creative Corp. Ltd.

8.3 Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.

8.4 Fantawild Holdings Inc.

8.5 Taomee Holdings Limited

8.6 Zhejiang Zhongnan Animation Co. Ltd.

8.7 JY Animation

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Toonmax Media Co. Ltd.

8.8.2 Tencent Animation

8.8.3 CCTV Animation.com

8.8.4 Uyoung Media

