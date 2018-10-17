Global Low Carbon Economy Technology Report 2018: Integration of Clean Technologies with Advanced ICT is Expected to Drive the Innovation Landscape

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Low-carbon economy is a system that aims to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change, through reduced carbon emissions tied along with economic development. The concept of low-carbon economy is inclusive of sustainable development, circular economics, ecological economics, and environmental economics.



The development to a low-carbon economy is vital to transform the global industrial base, including manufacturing, power and energy, transport and construction sectors. Globally, various governments and businesses have witnessed a shift in trend toward adopting green and clean energy solutions with reduced carbon emissions. Innovations along with demand-focused policies favoring low-carbon economy are vital for its wider adoption.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Process and Methodology



2. Low-carbon Economy - An Overview

2.1 Low-carbon Technologies Are Essential to Achieve Global Climate and Energy Targets

2.2 Integration of Clean Technologies with Advanced ICT is Expected to Drive the Innovation Landscape



3. Technologies Enabling Low Carbon Economy - Definitions

3.1 Technology Definitions



4. Technologies Enabling Low Carbon

4.1.1 NMC Battery is Predominantly Used In Electric Vehicles

4.1.2 NA Has the Highest Number of Patents Followed by APAC

4.1.3 NMC Will Progress to Higher Amount of Nickel and Lesser Amount of Cobalt

4.1.4 Companies to Watch

4.1.5 Key Questions for Strategy Planning



5. Carbon Dioxide (CO2) to Polymers

5.1 Steady Focus on Establishing CO2 as a Viable Alternative Feedstock for Polymers

5.2 Consumer Electronics, Furniture, and Packaging are Touted to be Key Application Areas in the Near Future

5.3 North America Leads in Terms of IP Filing and Funding Initiatives

5.4 Focus is on Developing Cost-effective Synthesis Routes and Commercial Products from Synthesized Polymers

5.5 Focus Is on Stabilizing High Energy Conversion Reactions to Increase Reactivity of Carbon Dioxide



6. Advanced Metering Infrastructure

6.1 Asia-Pacific Offers Huge Potential for AMI Market in the Future

6.2 542 Patents had been Filed on AMI and Smart Metering Technology

6.3 AMI will Enable New Business Models

6.4 Companies to Watch

6.5 Key Questions for Strategy Planning



7. Power-to-X

7.1 Power-to-X Has the Potential to Balance the Grid in the Multinode Generation of Power Generation

7.2 Europe-based Companies are Providing Huge Funding for Advancement of Power-to-X

7.3 Power-to-X Enable Convergence of Industries Surrounding Energy Sector

7.4 Companies to Watch

7.5 Key Questions for Strategy Planning



8. Demand Management and Response

8.1 Strong Market Growth Expected for the Next Five Year Period

8.2 Both Government and Private Participation is Important in Enabling DR

8.3 DR Programs will Help Utilities Restructure Funds and Expenditure

8.4 Major DR Programs Offered by Utilities are Targeted at Commercial and Industrial End Users

8.5 Key Questions for Strategy Planning



9. Solar-wind Hybrid

9.1 APAC Will Drive the Solar-wind Hybrid Market Due to Favorable Policies

9.2 The US has the Strongest IP Portfolio Trend

9.3 Formation of Solar Hybrid Focused Policies is Crucial for Improving Market Adoption Rate

9.4 Innovator Ecosystem

9.5 Key Questions for Strategy Planning



10. Solid Oxide Electrolysis Cell

10.1 Asia-Pacific Has the Biggest Market Share of SOEC

10.2 223 Patents Had Been Filed on Solid Oxide Electrolysis Technology

10.3 Future SOEC Will Be Hybrid System

10.4 Companies to Watch

10.5 Key Questions for Strategy Planning



11. Micro CHP

11.1 APAC Has the Most Potential for Micro-CHP

11.2 NA is the Most Active Region in Micro-CHP Patent Filing

11.3 Fuel Cell Micro-CHP is the Future of Micro-CHP

11.4 Companies to Watch

11.5 Key Questions for Strategy Planning



12. Oxy-fuel Combustion

12.1 Oxy-fuel Combustion Will Result in Reducing the Overall Cost of CCUS

12.2 The US has the Strongest IP Portfolio Trend

12.3 Increased Government Support Through Tax Credits will have a Significant Impact on the Oil and Gas Industry

12.4 Innovator Ecosystem

12.5 Key Questions for Strategy Planning



13. Thin Film Batteries

13.1 NA has the Largest Share in Thin Film Batteries Market

13.2 High Intensity of Patenting from Applied Materials

13.3 IoT Electronics and Medical Technologies ectors are Expected to be Impacted the Most by Thin Film Batteries

13.4 Companies to Watch

13.5 Key Questions for Strategy Planning



