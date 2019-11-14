Global $1.04 Bn Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market to 2026 by Technology (Q FISH, FLOW FISH), Type (DNA, RNA), Application (Cancer Research, Genetic Diseases)

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FISH Probe Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Q FISH, FLOW FISH), By Type (DNA, RNA), By Application (Cancer Research, Genetic Diseases), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fluorescent in situ hybridization (fish) probe market size is expected to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2026, according to this report.



It is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Increasing global population prone to target diseases and demand for accurate and effective diagnostics of these diseases are the factors attributed to the growth. Increasing use of FISH probes in vitro diagnosis of various infectious diseases is expected to create growth opportunities in near future.



In addition, supportive government initiatives, rising healthcare expenditure and awareness pertaining to the benefits associated with FISH probe technique are expected to drive the market growth during forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancement in Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) such as higher storage time for analyzed samples for long duration studies is expected to fuel the demand.



FISH is most commonly used for the detection of genetic diseases such as Angelman syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, chronic myelogenous leukemia, Down's syndrome, Velocardiofacial syndrome, 22q13 deletion syndrome, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and cri-du-chat. The genetic disease segment led the overall market in 2018.



The probe does not require live cells and can quantify automatically as compared to the conventional cytogenetics, and is more convenient and effective. This factor is anticipated to propel the segment growth. According to a publication from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018, Down's syndrome was the most common genetic disorders with almost one in every 700 new newborns affected by the disorder.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Companion diagnostics is expected to command the largest market share of end use segment. Used in personalized medicine, it includes medical decision, products, and practices based on patient's genetic, clinical, and genomic information

In oncology, major companion diagnostics are based on the FISH owing to higher reliability, sensitivity, accuracy, and procedure reproducibility, which are less affected by analytical variables and tissue fixation as compared to immunohistochemistry

miRNA is expected to be the fastest growing RNA segment, driven by factors such as increasing R&D and extensive usage in cancer detection

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase lucrative growth over the forecast period due to rising per capita healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare facilities, and demand for IVD testing for disease detection

is expected to showcase lucrative growth over the forecast period due to rising per capita healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare facilities, and demand for IVD testing for disease detection Increasing R&D activities pertaining to cancer diagnostics and investment by private and government sector into biotech industry in Asia Pacific are the factors responsible for the growth



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1 Technology

1.1.2 Type

1.1.3 Application

1.1.4 End Use

1.1.5 Estimates And Forecast Timeline

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information Or Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details

1.7 List Of Secondary Sources

1.8 List Of Primary Sources

1.9 Objectives



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (Fish) Probe Market: Variable Trend And Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.4 Market Influencer Analysis

3.5 List Of Key End Users

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.8 Market Driver Analysis

3.8.1 Growing Prevalence Of Target Diseases

3.8.2 Increasing In R & D Investments In-Vitro Diagnostics

3.8.3 Technological Advancements

3.8.4 External Funding For Executing Research And Development Activities

3.9 Market Restraints Analysis

3.9.1 High Cost Of Fish Probe

3.9.2 Presence Of Ambiguous Regulatory Framework

3.10 Industry Challenges

3.11 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.11.1 Fish Probe - Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.11.3 Pestle Analysis

3.11.4 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances

3.11.4.1 New Product Launch

3.11.4.2 Acquisition

3.11.4.3 Partnerships

3.11.4.4 Marketing & Promotions

3.11.5 Market Entry Strategies

3.11.6 Fish Probe Technology Development Analysis



Chapter 4 Fish Probe Market: Technology Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Technology Business Analysis

4.3 Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.4 Segment Dashboard

4.5 Q-Fish

4.6 Flow-Fish

4.7 Other-Fish



Chapter 5 Fish Probe Market: Type Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Type Business Analysis

5.3 Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.4 Segment Dashboard

5.5 DNA

5.6 RNA

5.6.2 Mrna

5.6.3 Mirna

5.6.4 Others



Chapter 6 Fish Probe Market: Application Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Application Business Analysis

6.3 Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.4 Segment Dashboard

6.5 Cancer Diagnostics

6.5.1 Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.5.2 Lung

6.5.3 Breast

6.5.4 Bladder

6.5.5 Haematological

6.5.6 Gastric

6.5.7 Prostate

6.5.8 Cervical

6.5.9 Others

6.6 Genetic Diseases

6.7 Others



Chapter 7 Fish Probe Market: End Use Analysis

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 End Use Business Analysis

7.3 Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.4 Segment Dashboard

7.5 Research

7.6 Clinical Use

7.7 Companion Diagnostics



Chapter 8 Fish Probe Market: Regional Analysis By Technology, Type, Application, And End Use

8.1 Definition & Scope

8.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

8.3 Regional Market Dashboard

8.4 Regional Market Snapshot

8.5 Regional Market Share And Leading Players, 2018



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc

Biodot Inc.

Horizon Diagnostics

Merck Kgaa

Agilent Technologies

Abnova Corporation

Biosearch Technologies Inc.

Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Oxford Gene Technology

Biocare Medical, Llc

Exiqon A/S

Gsp Research Institute, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/au37fo



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

