Global $1.1 Bn Residential Ventilation Fans Market, 2020-2027 with Profiles of Key Players - Air King America, Broan-Nutone, Panasonic, Systemair & Titon
Oct 05, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Ventilation Fans - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Residential Ventilation Fans Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Ventilation Fans estimated at US$939.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Axial Fans, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.9% CAGR and reach US$546.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Centrifugal Fans segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $254 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Residential Ventilation Fans market in the U. S. is estimated at US$254 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$225.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
In-line Fans Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR
In the global In-line Fans segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$161.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$181.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$153.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Air King America LLC
- Broan-Nutone LLC
- Panasonic Corporation
- Systemair AB
- Titon
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Residential Ventilation Fans Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Residential Ventilation Fans Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Residential Ventilation Fans Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Residential Ventilation Fans Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Axial Fans (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Axial Fans (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
- Axial Fans (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Centrifugal Fans (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Centrifugal Fans (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
- Centrifugal Fans (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- In-line Fans (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- In-line Fans (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
- In-line Fans (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 46
