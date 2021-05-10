Global $1.15 Billion Insulin Storage Devices Markets to 2025: Focus on Cooling Wallets, Cooling Pouches, Insulated Cooler Bags, & Battery Operated Insulin Storage Devices

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insulin Storage Devices Market (2020-2025) by Product, Patient Type, Insulated Kit Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Insulin Storage Devices Market is estimated to be USD 762.53 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1.15 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors such as the high prevalence of diabetes that has led to the demand for reducing the costs associated with regular insulin injections especially in Type 1 diabetic patients and the growing acceptance for insulin devices have helped drive the growth of the insulin storage devices market.

Similarly, the popularity of insulin pen devices and the growing need for preventive diabetic care management is likely to create potential opportunities for the market.

However, factors such as the high costs of the devices are likely to restrain the market. North America is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments

Arkray USA , Inc. has launched Bluetooth enabled GLUCOCARD Shine Connex and audio-enabled GLUCOCARD Shine Express blood glucose monitoring systems (BGMS).- 26th November 2018

, Inc. has launched Bluetooth enabled GLUCOCARD Shine Connex and audio-enabled GLUCOCARD Shine Express blood glucose monitoring systems (BGMS).- Abbott and Insulet Corporation have formed an agreement to integrate Abbott's glucose-sensing technology with Insulet's next-generation tubeless system, the Omnipod HorizonT Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System to offer personalized automated insulin delivery and care. - 19th February 2020

Company Profiles



Some Key companies profiled in the report include ReadyCare, LLC, Medicool, Inc., Arkray, Inc., Zhengzhou Dison Electric Co., Ltd., Cooluli, Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and Cool Sarl etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Insulin Storage Devices Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 High prevalence of diabetes

4.2.1.2 Need for reducing costs associated with regular insulin injections

4.2.1.3 Increasing healthcare expenditures

4.2.1.4 Growing adoption of insulin delivery devices

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High cost of the devices

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Rising awareness about preventive diabetes care

4.2.3.2 Growing popularity of insulin pen devices

4.2.3.3 Presence of healthcare tracking solutions and wearable devices

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Low awareness about insulin storage in developing countries

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Insulin Storage Devices Market, Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Insulated Kits

6.2.1 Insulin Cooling Wallets

6.2.2 Insulin Cooling Pouches

6.2.3 Insulated Cooler Bags

6.3 Battery Operated Insulin Storage Devices



7 Global Insulin Storage Devices Market, Patient Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Type 1 Diabetes

7.3 Type 2 Diabetes



8 Global Insulin Storage Devices Market, By Geography



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

9.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

9.3.4 Investments & Funding



10 Company Profiles

10.1 ReadyCare, LLC

10.2 Dison Care

10.3 Arkray, Inc

10.4 Medicool, Inc.

10.5 Cooluli

10.6 Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology Co.

10.7 Zhengzhou Defrigus Electric Device Co., Ltd

10.8 COOL Sarl

10.9 Tropicool India

10.10 Medichill

10.11 The Cool Ice Box Company Limited

10.12 B Medical Systems

10.13 Novo Nordisk

10.14 Insulet Corporation

10.15 Roche

10.16 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

10.17 Abbott Laboratories Inc.

10.18 Bayer AG

1019 Medtronic PLC

10.20 Merck KGaA

10.21 Pfizer, Inc.

10.22 Sanofi SA

