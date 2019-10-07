Global $1.3 Billion Gelcoat Market to 2024: Ashland, Scott Bader, Allnex, Bufa Composite Systems, Polynt-Reichhold, and HK Research are Profiled

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gelcoat Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gelcoat market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the gelcoat market looks attractive with opportunities in the wind energy, marine, construction, tanks, and transportation industries.The major drivers for this market are growing use of composite materials in different industries and performance benefits of gelcoat, such as UV protection, better surface appearance, etc.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include a shift towards low styrene emission gelcoat and the development of gelcoat having compatibility with different resin system. Ashland, Polynt-Reichhold, Bufa, Scott Bader, and Allnex are among the major suppliers of gelcoat.

The report forecasts that the polyester gelcoat will remain the largest segment due to low cost and usage in wide application area. Epoxy gelcoat is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by the growth of wind energy industry.

Within the gelcoat market, construction will remain the largest end use industry. The wind energy industry is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing installation of wind turbines.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume. ROW is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of end use industries.

Some of the gelcoat companies profiled in this report includes Ashland Inc., Scott Bader, Allnex, Bufa Composite Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Polynt-Reichhold Group, and HK Research Corporation.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the gelcoat market by end use industry (wind, marine, construction, transportation, tank, and others), resin chemistry (polyester, vinylester, epoxy and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting gelcoat market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the gelcoat market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the gelcoat market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this gelcoat market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the gelcoat market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the gelcoat market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this gelcoat market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of gelcoat market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this gelcoat market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Gelcoat Market Dynamics



2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Gelcoat Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Gelcoat Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Wind

3.3.2: Marine

3.3.3: Construction

3.3.4: Transportation

3.3.5: Tanks

3.3.6: Others

3.4: Gelcoat Market by Resin Chemistry

3.4.1: Polyester

3.4.2: Vinylester

3.4.3: Epoxy

3.4.4: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Gelcoat Market by Region

4.2: North American Gelcoat Market

4.2.1: United States Gelcoat Market

4.2.2: Canadian Gelcoat Market

4.2.3: Mexican Gelcoat Market

4.3: European Gelcoat Market

4.4: APAC Gelcoat Market

4.5: ROW Gelcoat Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Gelcoat Market by Resin Chemistry Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Gelcoat Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Gelcoat Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Gelcoat Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Gelcoat Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Bitumen Emulsifier

7. Company Profiles of Leading Player

7.1: Ashland Inc.

7.2: Scott Bader

7.3: Allnex

7.4: Bufa Composite Systems GmbH & Co. KG

7.5: Polynt-Reichhold Group

7.6: HK Research Corporation

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpsqxu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

